* Thailand buys 25,000 T of APW for May shipment
* Vietnam open for 50,000 T of feed wheat for May
* Philippine millers pass on feed wheat tender
SINGAPORE, March 2 Thai flour mills bought
25,000 tonnes of Australian prime wheat this week, while grain
processors from the Philippines passed on a tender to take
60,000 tonnes of feed wheat.
Thai millers bought wheat at $305 a tonne, including cost
and freight (C&F), for May shipment.
But buyers from the Philippines decided not to buy 60,000
tonnes of feed wheat. "They were offered $295 C&F which is quite
an attractive prices for feed wheat at the moment but they
decided not to go ahead with the purchase," a trader said.
Traders said Vietnam is in the market to buy 50,000 tonnes
of feed wheat for May shipment but no deal has yet been signed.
Argentine corn is being offered around $330 a tonne, C&F, in
Asia, up from $323 a tonne quoted last week following a 1.2
percent increase in benchmark U.S. corn futures this week.
Soybeans are on track for a third straight week of
gains, lifted by concerns over South American supplies, while
wheat is up 3 percent.
The soybean market has received additional support from
expectations of strong Chinese demand as processing margins
improve in the world's top buyer of the oilseed.
China's National Grain and Oils Information Centre said soy
crushers had increased output in recent weeks because of
improved crushing margins, which should boost soy imports.
Indian corn was offered at $310 a tonne, up from $305 a
tonne last week. Australian feed wheat was quoted around $295 a
tonne, C&F, in Asia against $289 a tonne last week.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Miral Fahmy)