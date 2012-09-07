* Indonesian mill passes on 20,000 T wheat tender
* U.S. rains improve soy crop, may help wheat planting
* S.Korea NOFI buys corn, passes on feed wheat tender
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 7 Asian grain millers slowed
purchases this week on hopes global prices would come down as
rains improve the outlook for soybean production and winter
wheat planting in the United States.
An Indonesian miller passed on a tender to import around
20,000 tonnes of wheat, rejecting the lowest bid of $385 a
tonne, including cost and freight (C&F), traders said.
Most Asian importers, including the region's top buyer
Indonesia, are willing to wait and watch as they are covered for
bulk of their milling wheat and feed grain supplies until
November, traders said.
"Not much has been traded this week except for some deals in
South Korea," said one trader with an international trading
company in Singapore. "Buyers prefer to wait as they expect
prices to come under pressure."
South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) bought
a combined 134,000 tonnes of South American corn via tenders on
Sept. 6, while passing on a feed wheat tender seeking up to
70,000 tonnes due to high prices.
Chicago soybeans fell for a third straight session on Friday
with rains improving crop prospects in parts of the U.S. grain
belt that has been scorched by the worst drought in 56 years.
The new-crop November soybeans have given up about 1
percent this week, snapping five consecutive weeks of
drought-driven gains. December corn was almost unchanged,
after dropping about a percent in the previous week.
The market is expecting the U.S. Department of Agriculture
to raise soybean crop estimate in its supply-demand report due
on Sept. 12 because of rains in recent weeks across northern and
eastern Midwest.
The worst drought in the United States in more than half a
century had also led to concerns about autumn seedings of winter
wheat, but wetter weather is helping alleviate those concerns
and weighing on prices.
PRICES IN PHYSICAL MARKET
In Asia's physical market, U.S. soft white wheat was quoted
around $380 a tonne, C&F, while hard red winter wheat was
offered at $408 a tonne. Spring wheat with 14 percent protein
content was being priced at $435 a tonne.
Australian prime wheat was offered at $385 a tonne, C&F, and
Australian standard wheat at $380 a tonne. Australian prime hard
wheat with 13 percent protein was at $445 a tonne.
Soybeans in drought-slammed Indiana, a top grain growing
state in the U.S. Midwest, got a welcome boost from late-season
August rains, with the heaviest amounts falling last week as the
remnants of Hurricane Isaac moved through the region, a top
state agronomist said.
As a result, prices of South American soymeal cargoes being
quoted in Asia slid around $10 a tonne to $680 a tonne, C&F, for
December shipment.
"Soymeal prices have come down but we are not seeing much
action in the market," said another Singapore-based trader.
"After Thai purchases in past few weeks, it is a bit quiet now."
Thai feed mills have bought up to 1 million tonnes of
soymeal in recent deals, while Vietnam is in the market to cover
some 200,000 tonnes, traders said, as Asian buyers resume
purchases after staying away for more than two months.
