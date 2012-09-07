* Indonesian mill passes on 20,000 T wheat tender

* U.S. rains improve soy crop, may help wheat planting

* S.Korea NOFI buys corn, passes on feed wheat tender

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 Asian grain millers slowed purchases this week on hopes global prices would come down as rains improve the outlook for soybean production and winter wheat planting in the United States.

An Indonesian miller passed on a tender to import around 20,000 tonnes of wheat, rejecting the lowest bid of $385 a tonne, including cost and freight (C&F), traders said.

Most Asian importers, including the region's top buyer Indonesia, are willing to wait and watch as they are covered for bulk of their milling wheat and feed grain supplies until November, traders said.

"Not much has been traded this week except for some deals in South Korea," said one trader with an international trading company in Singapore. "Buyers prefer to wait as they expect prices to come under pressure."

South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) bought a combined 134,000 tonnes of South American corn via tenders on Sept. 6, while passing on a feed wheat tender seeking up to 70,000 tonnes due to high prices.

Chicago soybeans fell for a third straight session on Friday with rains improving crop prospects in parts of the U.S. grain belt that has been scorched by the worst drought in 56 years.

The new-crop November soybeans have given up about 1 percent this week, snapping five consecutive weeks of drought-driven gains. December corn was almost unchanged, after dropping about a percent in the previous week.

The market is expecting the U.S. Department of Agriculture to raise soybean crop estimate in its supply-demand report due on Sept. 12 because of rains in recent weeks across northern and eastern Midwest.

The worst drought in the United States in more than half a century had also led to concerns about autumn seedings of winter wheat, but wetter weather is helping alleviate those concerns and weighing on prices.

PRICES IN PHYSICAL MARKET

In Asia's physical market, U.S. soft white wheat was quoted around $380 a tonne, C&F, while hard red winter wheat was offered at $408 a tonne. Spring wheat with 14 percent protein content was being priced at $435 a tonne.

Australian prime wheat was offered at $385 a tonne, C&F, and Australian standard wheat at $380 a tonne. Australian prime hard wheat with 13 percent protein was at $445 a tonne.

Soybeans in drought-slammed Indiana, a top grain growing state in the U.S. Midwest, got a welcome boost from late-season August rains, with the heaviest amounts falling last week as the remnants of Hurricane Isaac moved through the region, a top state agronomist said.

As a result, prices of South American soymeal cargoes being quoted in Asia slid around $10 a tonne to $680 a tonne, C&F, for December shipment.

"Soymeal prices have come down but we are not seeing much action in the market," said another Singapore-based trader. "After Thai purchases in past few weeks, it is a bit quiet now."

Thai feed mills have bought up to 1 million tonnes of soymeal in recent deals, while Vietnam is in the market to cover some 200,000 tonnes, traders said, as Asian buyers resume purchases after staying away for more than two months. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)