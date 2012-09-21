* Philippine mills in market for 60,000 T wheat
* Malaysia yet to cover Nov, Dec corn imports
* South American corn offered in Asia at $310/T
* S.Korea buys soymeal; eyes corn, feed wheat
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Feed millers in the
Philippines are looking to buy 60,000 tonnes of feed wheat for
January shipment while South Korea is seeking corn, as declining
prices lure Asian buyers back to the market.
While U.S. and South American grain prices being offered in
Asia lost more ground this week, tracking weakness on the
benchmark Chicago Board of Trade, Australian wheat values were
largely unchanged, with dryness threatening yields.
"Corn, soybean and wheat prices have all come down, which is
generating some interest," said one Singapore-based trader. "But
it hasn't picked up much as buyers are expecting prices to fall
further."
Chicago soybeans rose 0.8 percent on Friday, boosted by
bargain hunting in Asia, but the market is on track for its
biggest weekly loss in a year, with a rapid U.S. harvest and
expectations of higher yields weighing on the market.
November soybeans have lost 6.2 percent this week, the
biggest weekly loss since September 25. December corn is
down 3.7 percent, its biggest weekly fall in more than three
months and December wheat has given up 3.1 percent, in its
steepest decline since July 29.
Malaysia has yet to cover corn supplies for November and
December shipment, while Indonesian importers are likely to
remain on the sidelines with supplies from the ongoing domestic
corn harvest.
"Indonesian millers are very quiet," said a second
Singapore-based grains trader. "They will be looking for
December or January shipment for corn when local supplies
diminish."
South Korea's largest feedmaker, Nonghyup Feed, has issued
an international tender for up to 140,000 tonnes of corn and up
to 70,000 tonnes of feed wheat. The tender closes on Monday,
Sept. 24.
Earlier this week, Korea Feed Association bought 55,000
tonnes of soybean meal from Archer Daniels Midland Co for
arrival by Jan. 10, 2013 in a tender.
Taiwan's Breakfast Soybean Procurement Association purchased
60,000 tonnes of soybeans likely to be sourced from Argentina in
a tender on Thursday.
In Asia's physical market, U.S. soft white wheat was quoted
around $380 a tonne, C&F, while hard red winter wheat was
offered at $400 a tonne. Spring wheat with 14 percent protein
content was being priced at $425 a tonne.
Australian prime wheat was offered at $395 a tonne, C&F, and
Australian standard wheat at $390 a tonne, largely unchanged
from last week.
South American corn was being priced around $307-$310 a
tonne, down from $325 a week ago.
Corn spot basis bids were steady to lower around the U.S.
Midwest on Thursday, with the basis falling to a six-month low
at a closely-watched processor in central Illinois, as farmers
delivered freshly harvested supplies.
U.S. farmers have started harvesting corn and soybeans at a
brisk pace this year, adding seasonal pressure to prices, which
jumped to all-time highs this summer as the worst drought in
half a century ravaged crops across the U.S. Midwest.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
(naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters
Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)