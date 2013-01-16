* India sells 200,000 T of corn in recent deals
* Strong demand for Indian corn on higher U.S. prices
* SE Asian buyers eye Feb-March feed wheat shipments
* Soymeal values set to tumble on LatAm supplies
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 India has sold around 200,000
tonnes of corn in recent deals on the back of strong demand in
Asia while millers from the region are likely to be in the
market to book feed wheat cargoes for February-March shipment.
Asia's soymeal demand has remained weak since the beginning
of the year on expectations that prices will drop by March when
bumper South American soybean supplies enter the market.
Indian corn cargoes were sold to feed millers in Vietnam,
Indonesia and Malaysia after buyers returned after the year-end
break, traders said.
"We expect there will be good demand for Indian corn as not
much is available from South America and U.S. offers are not
competitive," said one Singapore-based feed grains trader.
"There are quite a few guys who are actively selling Indian
corn."
Indian corn was quoted around $310-$315 a tonne, including
cost and freight to Southeast Asia, compared with $335-$340
being offered for U.S. cargoes.
U.S. corn futures have risen for eight consecutive
sessions, their longest rally since June, with the U.S.
agriculture department's forecast for tight stocks underpinning
the market.
Taiwan's Maize Industry Procurement Association bought
60,000 tonnes of corn to be sourced from Argentina in a tender
which closed on Wednesday. It was purchased at a premium of
$1.24 a bushel, C&F, over the Chicago May contract,
traders said.
Asian buyers led by South Korea, the Philippines and
Thailand are likely to hit the market in the next few weeks to
lock feed wheat supplies which are likely to come from India,
traders said.
Buyers from the Philippines are expected to seek 50,000
tonnes of feed wheat for February shipment, while Thai importers
will be looking for at least 40,000 tonnes.
"Indian wheat is cheapest at the moment and it has very
successfully replaced Australian wheat in the animal feed
market," said another Singapore-based grains trader. "We expect
this trend to continues until South American new-crop corn is
available in March or April."
India is poised to triple wheat exports this year to a
higher-than-expected, record 6 million tonnes, helping plug a
shortfall in lower-quality grain supplies and keep a lid on
global prices.
Five years of bumper harvests have created unruly, large
stockpiles of wheat in India at a time when Australia and
Russia, the world's second and third largest exporters, face
shrinking production due to adverse weather.
Indian wheat is quoted around $340 a tonne, C&F, in Asia
compared with $350-$355 being offered for similar quality
Australian wheat.
Last week, the Korea Feed Association (KFA) in Busan
purchased 55,000 tonnes of feed wheat in a tender for the same
volume. The seller was Cargill at $328.85 a tonne, C&F, plus
$1.50 a tonne surcharge for extra port unloading options,
traders said.
In Asia's soymeal market, demand was subdued as most buyers
were booking hand-to-mouth supplies in anticipation of near
record South American production pulling down prices.
"When you expect prices to decline by $50-$60 a tonne in the
next couple of months, no one wants to hold large stocks," the
Singapore-based trader said. "If they need a 1,000 tonnes they
will buy 600 tonnes."
Brazil's soybean harvest in early 2013 could exceed 81
million tonnes, compared with 66.4 million tonnes harvested in
early 2012, and rising Brazilian soybean exports are expected
from February, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on
Tuesday.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)