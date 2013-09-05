* Malaysia in market for 120,000 T of corn
* Indian grain prices ease on weaker rupee
* Buyers expect lower corn, soybean prices
* Indian corn offered at $235/T vs LatAm at $245/T
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Malaysian feed millers are
looking to cover 120,000 tonnes of corn for arrival in
November-December as a depreciating Indian rupee has made grain
shipments from the South Asian country competitive.
Asian grain buyers stayed on the sidelines this week on
expectation of further decline in global prices amid forecasts
of near-record corn and soybean production in the United States.
Feed makers in Asia have largely covered their corn supplies
up to December as cheaper cargoes from Brazil and Argentina
prompted key buyers in the region, including Indonesia and
Vietnam, to make forward purchases.
"It is just the Malaysian buyers who are looking for a
couple of panamax cargoes for November and December. Most
importers are pretty much covered for rest of the year," said
one Singapore-based trader.
"They will now be looking for January shipment but no one is
in any hurry as prices are expected to come down."
Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn has lost
almost 3 percent this week on hopes of all-time high production
in the United States, despite recent dryness threatening yields
in the Midwest.
November soybeans, which gained almost 15 percent in
the past three weeks on concerns over dry weather in the U.S.
crop belt, fell 2.5 percent on Wednesday as updated forecasts
showed better weather.
Argentine corn was offered around $245-$250 a tonne,
including cost and freight (C&F), in Southeast Asia this week,
compared with $275 a tonne being quoted for U.S. new-crop
cargoes for December shipment.
INDIAN GRAIN PRICES & U.S. WEATHER
India's corn and wheat prices have eased because of a steep
decline in the rupee which has lost almost 20 percent of
its value against the dollar this year, falling for the last
four months.
As a result, India's new-crop corn is quoted around $235 a
tonne for December arrival compared with $245 a few weeks ago.
"Indian corn is most competitive for December shipment,"
said another trader in Singapore. "Malaysia might take Indian
corn but rest of the market in Asia is pretty much covered with
South American cargoes."
India's corn exports could plummet by around 40 percent in
the next marketing year, with buyers turning to cheaper supplies
from South America after a rain-damaged crop pushed up Indian
prices and shook confidence in the grain.
Indian wheat prices have also slid because of the falling
rupee, making the grain attractive for importers in Asia and the
Middle East.
Indian wheat is quoted around $285 a tonne, C&F, in the
Middle East, down from $320-$325 a tonne offered last month. The
price of $285 is almost at par with cargoes from the Black Sea
region which has been stiff competition to India since entering
the market in August.
South Korea's Samyang Milmax Corp, DongA One Corp and Korea
Flour Mills together bought 22,500 tonnes of U.S. milling wheat
in a tender this week. They purchased wheat from Itochu for
shipment between Nov. 10 and Dec. 10.
Asian grain buyers will be closely watching the U.S. weather
for a price direction.
There are forecasts for a few showers by the weekend in
portions of the U.S. Midwest, but dry weather elsewhere remains
a concern.
Hot and dry weather across the U.S. Midwest during August
and continued dryness in early September are eroding corn and
soybean yield prospects, although a record corn crop and a large
soy harvest are still likely, U.S. grain analysts said.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)