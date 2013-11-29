* Delayed cargoes from Brazil flood the market

* Malaysia unlikely to place orders for Feb, March

* Indonesia reluctant, Vietnam covered until Q1

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Asian feed millers are likely to reduce corn purchases for shipment in the first quarter of next year as delayed cargoes from Brazil are flooding the market.

Southeast Asia's main feed grain importers, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam, are scheduled to receive large quantities of corn from Brazil in December, which will boost stocks.

A decline in demand for corn could have a bearish impact on corn prices in India, which typically meet the region's demand ahead of the South American harvest in April.

"The shipments that were supposed to come in August and September are arriving now," said one Singapore-based trader. "This is going to leave very large stocks, so we expect subdued demand in January to March."

Malaysia, which has monthly demand of around 200,000 to 250,000 tonnes, is sitting on some 300,000 tonnes and is expecting as much again to arrive in December.

"We don't expect Malaysian millers to place new orders for February and March as they already have very high stocks," a second feed grains trader said in Singapore.

Neighbouring Indonesia, which has locked in corn supplies for its needs until December, has shown little interest in booking cargoes for the January-March period, while Vietnam is largely covered until March.

Indian corn futures have lost 1.2 percent this month, on track for a third consecutive monthly drop with the market under pressure from the lack of overseas demand.

In the physical market, Indian corn was offered at around $216 a tonne, free on board on the east coast, down from $220 offered last week.

The benchmark U.S. corn has fallen 2.6 percent in November, dropping for a fourth straight month as a record-large U.S. harvest hits the market.

Feed wheat demand in the Philippines has also taken a hit, with millers buying large volumes of Thai corn.

"They have booked around 250,000 tonnes of Thai corn in the last one month and all of that will be arriving in December and January," the second Singapore trader said. "So even feed wheat demand will remain slow."

The Philippines imports around 50,000-60,000 tonnes of feed wheat a month.

Still, South Korea, which relies heavily on U.S. corn supplies, has continued to book large quantities for shipments next year.

South Korea's largest animal feed maker, Nonghyup Feed Inc., this week purchased 65,000 tonnes of feed wheat of worldwide origin but which is expected to be sourced in Canada.

The wheat was bought at $294.75 a tonne, C&F, from Glencore with arrival by March 25, 2014.

The Korea Feed Association Busan section has bought 118,000 tonnes of U.S. corn this week. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Alan Raybould)