* Delayed cargoes from Brazil flood the market
* Malaysia unlikely to place orders for Feb, March
* Indonesia reluctant, Vietnam covered until Q1
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Asian feed millers are likely
to reduce corn purchases for shipment in the first quarter of
next year as delayed cargoes from Brazil are flooding the
market.
Southeast Asia's main feed grain importers, Indonesia,
Malaysia and Vietnam, are scheduled to receive large quantities
of corn from Brazil in December, which will boost stocks.
A decline in demand for corn could have a bearish impact on
corn prices in India, which typically meet the region's demand
ahead of the South American harvest in April.
"The shipments that were supposed to come in August and
September are arriving now," said one Singapore-based trader.
"This is going to leave very large stocks, so we expect subdued
demand in January to March."
Malaysia, which has monthly demand of around 200,000 to
250,000 tonnes, is sitting on some 300,000 tonnes and is
expecting as much again to arrive in December.
"We don't expect Malaysian millers to place new orders for
February and March as they already have very high stocks," a
second feed grains trader said in Singapore.
Neighbouring Indonesia, which has locked in corn supplies
for its needs until December, has shown little interest in
booking cargoes for the January-March period, while Vietnam is
largely covered until March.
Indian corn futures have lost 1.2 percent this
month, on track for a third consecutive monthly drop with the
market under pressure from the lack of overseas demand.
In the physical market, Indian corn was offered at around
$216 a tonne, free on board on the east coast, down from $220
offered last week.
The benchmark U.S. corn has fallen 2.6 percent in
November, dropping for a fourth straight month as a record-large
U.S. harvest hits the market.
Feed wheat demand in the Philippines has also taken a hit,
with millers buying large volumes of Thai corn.
"They have booked around 250,000 tonnes of Thai corn in the
last one month and all of that will be arriving in December and
January," the second Singapore trader said. "So even feed wheat
demand will remain slow."
The Philippines imports around 50,000-60,000 tonnes of feed
wheat a month.
Still, South Korea, which relies heavily on U.S. corn
supplies, has continued to book large quantities for shipments
next year.
South Korea's largest animal feed maker, Nonghyup Feed Inc.,
this week purchased 65,000 tonnes of feed wheat of worldwide
origin but which is expected to be sourced in Canada.
The wheat was bought at $294.75 a tonne, C&F, from Glencore
with arrival by March 25, 2014.
The Korea Feed Association Busan section has bought 118,000
tonnes of U.S. corn this week.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Alan Raybould)