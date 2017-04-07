FILE PHOTO - A worker spreads wheat crop for drying at a wholesale grain market in Chandigarh, India, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

SINGAPORE Indian flour millers bought about 150,000 tonnes of Australian wheat this week for May shipment, while Indonesian importers took 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat, two Singapore-based trade sources said on Friday.

Australian wheat with about nine percent protein was sold to Indian millers at around $220-$221 a tonne, including cost and freight (C&F).

"Australian wheat is still cheaper for mills in southern India despite the duty being imposed again," one trader said.

India last month imposed a 10 percent import tax on wheat with immediate effect, reinstating the tariff after a gap of nearly four months that saw large overseas purchases.

Indonesian wheat processors paid $195 a tonne, C&F, for Ukrainian wheat with 11.5 percent protein, they said.

