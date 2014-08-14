* Pakistan buys 100,000 T for Oct-Nov arrival

SINGAPORE Aug 14 Pakistani flour millers bought around 100,000 tonnes of wheat from the Black Sea region this week, while importers in Bangladesh booked 50,000 tonnes.

Importers in Pakistan paid $269.50 a tonne, including cost and freight, for two cargoes of Black Sea wheat with 11.5 percent protein, traders said. One cargo is scheduled to be shipped in October and the other is for arrival between Oct.15 and Nov.15.

Buyers in Bangladesh paid $255 a tonne for 50,000 tonnes of wheat with 10.5 percent protein. It is due for shipment in the second half of September.

"Bangladesh is keen on buying some high-protein wheat as well for October shipment," said one Singapore-based trader. "They are looking at 70,000 tonnes with 12.5 percent protein."

Bangladesh has bought around 300,000 to 350,000 tonnes of Black Sea wheat in this season so far.