* Australian wheat down by around $15/T since last week
* Lower Australian prices make Indian exports unlikely
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Australian wheat prices took a
hit this week because of weak demand and falling global prices,
which will make it difficult for India to export some of its
burdensome stocks, traders said.
Australian prime wheat was quoted at $272 a tonne into
Southeast Asia, including cost and freight (C&F), while standard
wheat was offered at around $265 and high-protein hard wheat at
$310, in each case around $15 a tonne down from last week.
Indian wheat, which competes with Australia's standard
wheat, was priced at around $275-$280 a tonne for Southeast Asia
although no deals have been reported.
"We are expecting Australian wheat to start becoming
competitive with the fall in prices this week," said one
Singapore-based trader. "India might find it tough to sell."
There was talk of India resuming wheat exports after a gap
of six months earlier in January after a rally in global wheat
prices and a tax on Russian exports.
But benchmark Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures
have slid almost 14 percent in January, the biggest monthly
decline in more than three years. Wheat prices jumped by more
than a fifth in the final quarter of 2014.
On top of the lower international prices, a decline in
freight rates will make it even more difficult for Indian wheat
to compete in Africa and the Middle East.
"The biggest advantage India had was lower freight costs in
shipping from India," said one New Delhi-based grains trader.
"This is gone as freight rates have fallen with lower oil
prices."
U.S. crude oil futures have lost more 50 percent of
their value since the middle of last year because of slowing
global demand and a supply glut.
The bulk freight rate from India to Yemen is quoted at
around $14-$15 a tonne, down from $16-$18 a tonne earlier, while
the cost of shipping from Australia to Yemen has seen a bigger
drop to $22-$25 a tonne from $35.
"The drop in freight costs from India has not been as much
as we have seen from other origins," the New Delhi trader said.
In the feed grain market, South Korea has been snapping up
cargoes of corn, which has dropped almost 7 percent this
month.
The country's largest feedmaker, Nonghyup Feed Inc,
purchased about 255,000 tonnes of optional-origin corn in a
tender this week. The tender for up to 280,000 tonnes was for
arrival in July and August.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Alan Raybould)