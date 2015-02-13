* Asian importers looking to ship more French wheat
* Australian wheat faces competition from cheaper European
grains
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Feb 13 Asian buyers are looking to
import more French wheat after Bangladesh made one of its
biggest purchases from the European country since 2000/01
earlier this month, taking 60,000 tonnes.
Australian wheat prices were mostly steady from last week
even as the country faced competition from Germany in higher
quality milling wheat and France in lower grades, traders said.
"Bangladesh has another tender which will most probably be
awarded to French wheat," said one Singapore-based trader. "For
lower quality, France is the cheapest origin."
In the last tender, Bangladeshi buyer paid $256 a tonne,
including cost and freight, for French wheat. The deal for
60,000 tonnes would be the largest shipment to the Asian country
since 2000/01.
Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued a new
international tender to import 100,000 tonnes of wheat as its
extensive import programme continues. The tender closes on March
1 and offers must remain valid until March 12.
Traders said the Philippines, Thailand and South Korea could
be in for French wheat cargoes.
"Some of the feed wheat purchased by millers in the
Philippines is of optional origin but sellers are most likely to
send French cargoes," a second trader said.
France, the largest wheat exporter in the European Union,
rarely ships grain to far-away Asian markets. But heavy rain led
to poorer quality wheat this season, which has curbed French
sales to bread wheat markets overseas and shifted some exports
towards animal-feed markets.
A low rate of the euro against the dollar has also boosted
French wheat's competitiveness in international markets.
Australian wheat prices were largely unchanged this week.
Australian Prime wheat was quoted at $240 a tonne free on
board, while standard wheat was offered at around $245 and
high-protein hard wheat at $250.
U.S. wheat futures have shed 0.6 percent this week,
the market's seventh weekly loss in two months.
"We have been unable to win much business for milling wheat
as Australian prime wheat is much more expensive than similar
quality of German wheat."
In the feed grain market, corn buyers remained on the
sidelines after having covered supplies for the next three to
four months, traders said.
The Korea Feed Association purchased up to 60,000 tonnes of
optional-origin corn in a tender that closed on Thursday. It
rejected all offers and made no purchase of 30,000 tonnes of
feed wheat also sought in the tender, trader
said.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)