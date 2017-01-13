SINGAPORE Jan 13 India is expected to receive
close to one million tonnes of wheat in January as delayed
shipments from late last year and cargoes booked for delivery
this month arrive from Australia and Ukraine.
Indian ports are scheduled to get around 600,000 to 700,000
tonnes of wheat from Ukraine and about 300,000 tonnes from
Australia this month, traders said.
"We expect a bit of congestion at the ports," said one
Singapore-based trader.
"There will be some delays in unloading and also silos at
ports in southern India are packed with imported wheat."
Expectations of such large arrivals have dried up fresh
demand for wheat with buyers staying away from the market.
"There are not many new deals being signed," said a second
Singapore-based trader. "Further imports will largely depend on
how the crop shapes up."
The Indian wheat crop, which is entering its crucial stages
of development, will be harvested in April.
Separately in Asia, feed millers in the Philippines are
expected to issue an international tender next week to buy feed
wheat.
"They will seek one or two cargoes," the second trader said.
One cargo is about 50,000 tonnes.
Chicago wheat futures are on track to post a third
week of gains after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said
farmers slashed their winter wheat plantings to the lowest in
more than a century.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged U.S. winter wheat
plantings for harvest in 2017 at 32.4 million acres, down 10
percent from a year ago and the least in more than a century.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Vyas Mohan)