March 2 Foreign inflows into Asian equities rose in February, led by Taiwan and India, while Thailand faced outflows for the first time in three months.

Taiwan and India attracted net foreign investments of $1.6 billion and $1.48 billion, respectively, with both markets seeing more than 10 percent gains until end-February this year.

Compared with January, foreign investments rose more than 20 percent on the back of strong economic data and higher earnings by major companies in the region, including in India and Taiwan.

For graphic, click: tmsnrt.rs/2mwndO9 Background:

Upswing in company profits may extend emerging equity rally.

Taiwan raises 2017 outlook to 3-year high on export momentum.

India factory activity expands at a slightly faster pace in February.

(Reporting by Gaurav S Dogra and Patturaja Murugabooopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)