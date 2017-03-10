March 10 Foreign investors net bought $4.6 billion of South Korean bonds in February, their highest net purchase since October 2009. Foreign interest in Indian debt returned after four months of continued selling.

Indian, Thai and Indonesian debt markets received net foreign investment of $887 million, $831 million and $479 million respectively.

Malaysia faced outflows for a sixth consecutive month with foreign investors divesting $1.64 billion of Malaysian debt in February.

