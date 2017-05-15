May 15 Foreign investors were net buyers of Asian shares in April, but the pace of buying slowed down as compared to March.

Equity markets in Taiwan and Indonesia saw inflows of more than $1 billion each in April, while inflows in Indian equities dropped to $367 million, from $4.7 billion in March.

Foreign inflows in the region were sluggish for most of the month, but picked up after the French presidential election's first round results on April 23.

Click to view the graphic: reut.rs/2rhT2cB

(Compiled by Patturaja Murgaboopathy & Gaurav S Dogra; Editing by Sunil Nair)