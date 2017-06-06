US STOCKS-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks
June 6 Foreign investors stepped up their investments in Asian equities in May, with inflows into seven markets including Taiwan, South Korea and India rising over 25 percent from a month earlier.
Among the seven countries, South Korea received the highest amount of foreign investment, of about $1.7 billion, taking the tally for the year to nearly $8 billion, while Taiwan got inflows of over $1.5 billion.
Last month saw key stock indexes such as India's NSE index and South Korea's Kospi hitting record highs, on the back of positive domestic news.
Optimism over Moon Jae-in taking over as president propelled South Korean equities, while Indian shares rose after a forecast of better monsoon eased inflation fears.
Click to view the graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2qNF9kW (Reporting by Gaurav S Dogra and Patturaja Murugabooopathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
