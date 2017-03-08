March 8 Singapore stocks have led the Asia-Pacific region in price performance in dollar terms so far this year, followed by India and Taiwan.

Sri Lanka and Thailand are at the bottom of the list.

Context:

Singapore Q4 growth picks up speed. Moody's says India's economy picks up after demonetization.

