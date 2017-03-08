MEDIA-Indian finance giant Wadhawan takes stake in UK fintech firm Zopa - Sky News
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
March 8 Singapore stocks have led the Asia-Pacific region in price performance in dollar terms so far this year, followed by India and Taiwan.
Sri Lanka and Thailand are at the bottom of the list.
Asia-Pacific markets: Performance: tmsnrt.rs/2nd5TtU Valuations: reut.rs/2nd9tnv Analyst revision scores: reut.rs/2mktXgu Context:
Singapore Q4 growth picks up speed. Moody's says India's economy picks up after demonetization.
(Reporting by Gaurav S Dogra and Patturaja Murugabooopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)