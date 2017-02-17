Feb 17 Taiwan stocks have the highest forward dividend yield in Asia, offering another reason for foreigners to invest in the island's equity market, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

Taiwan's forward 12-month dividend yield stood at 4.1, the highest in Asia, the data showed.

On expectations of strong electronics exports and demand from Apple, Taiwan stocks are up 5.5 percent this year, slightly above Asian stocks' average of 4.8 percent. This made foreigners to invest about $2.4 billion in Taiwan's equity markets so far this year, the highest in the region.

Singapore and Hong Kong occupy the second and third slots respectively in dividend yield. India and Vietnam were at the bottom of the list.

Context:

Taiwan raised its 2017 economic growth target to a three-year high on Wednesday.

Taiwan dollar has appreciated by more than 5 percent against the dollar this year - the biggest rise for an Asian currency versus the dollar. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)