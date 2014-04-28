By Eveline Danubrata and Alice Woodhouse
| SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, April 28
Tian Eating House in Singapore has stopped selling the savoury
roast duck and pork ribs that drew crowds for a generation, the
latest to close down due to escalating rents and difficulty in
finding workers.
The eatery run by Yip Chan Yuk Ying, a Hong Kong-born
Singapore citizen, shut its doors on Monday after its landlord
jacked up its monthly rent by 46 percent to S$12,000 ($9,600)
from S$8,200.
"There doesn't seem to be any control in the rise of rent
and local workers are very hard to get," said Yip, 56, who has
been in the food business for more than 20 years. "I don't
really have any plans on what to do next."
Singapore has been tightening restrictions, such as by
increasing government levies and minimum wages, on hiring
foreign workers after a backlash from voters concerned about
overcrowding and competition for jobs.
The restrictions, coupled with runaway rents, have hit food
proprietors like Yip hard as many locals, particularly younger
workers, prefer white-collar jobs with more stable pay.
Monthly rentals for shophouses in the Tiong Bahru area in
central Singapore, where Yip's eatery was located, have more
than doubled to S$8.09 ($6.43) per square foot since the first
quarter of 2011, according to property consultancy Knight Frank.
The sharp increase is likely driven by the influx of modern
cafes and shops, said Alice Tan, head of research for Knight
Frank in Singapore. "In view of the high asking rentals in Tiong
Bahru, a growing number of independent shop owners have been
observed to be venturing out of this area," she said.
In Hong Kong, about 300 people queued at a popular beef stew
shop on its last day of business last month, local media
reported. The owner of the eight-year-old stall, Tong Kin-yip,
was quoted as citing rising labour and food costs for the reason
to close down.
Customers lament the disappearance of such stalls as a
potential erosion of local culture and decades-long culinary
traditions, with some recalling fond childhood memories.
"When I was growing up, at that time you could see 10 or 20
hawkers in the street and there was a variety of snacks and food
you can choose. For the 30 to 40-year-olds it's a memory of the
golden life," said Eric Pang, a banker eating dumplings on a
stick from a street stall in Hong Kong.
"Without food stalls, Hong Kong would be just like a
metropolitan city. There would be just McDonald's, Starbucks,
but no really traditional Hong Kong food."
Some sociologists say changes in the food landscape are also
a reflection of how local culture has evolved.
"If we see culture as unchanging, then certainly some things
are lost when they disappear from the landscape," said Tan Ern
Ser, associate professor of sociology at the National University
of Singapore.
"However, if we view culture as always evolving, then the
spread of food we observe is a reflection of our changing
population profile and cultural mix."
($1 = 1.2585 Singapore Dollars)
