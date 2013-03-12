* Private-banking becomes the stuffee Asian for high-yield
March 12 (IFR) - Private banks in Asia have become the bond
market equivalent of stuffees in the syndicated loan market.
They are the unsophisticated investors who agree to take on risk
at a price the smarter money refuses to pay. In the case of the
bond market, the Asian high-yield market is providing that risk
- as well as plenty of others.
High-yield and unrated US dollar bonds are home to the few
decent returns on offer in any market right now, so it is
unsurprising that the private bank bid is chasing those returns.
However, bankers are doing both issuers and investors a
disservice by pandering so much to wealth managers. In fact,
they are often doing little more than matching unsophisticated
issuers with unsophisticated investors.
Short-sighted issuers might want nothing but the cheapest
price available on their bonds and not really care where that
demand comes from.
They should start caring more - as Monday night's unrated
US$500m five-year Reg S offering from Hong Kong developer
Wheelock shows. Private banks took a modest 16% of the deal, but
the strong private bank bid helped pad a US$3.25bn order book
and allow the deal to price at Treasuries plus 225bp, at the
tight end of revised guidance and 15bp inside the initial 240bp
target area.
Private banks, knowing they will always be scaled back
heavily, put in over-sized orders, and were spurred on by an
unnecessary 25-cent rebate, making demand seem stronger than it
actually was.
While the issuer was probably pleased with the result, it
should be less than pleased with the way private banks
immediately flipped the deal in secondary.
The paper widened to as much as 227bp in secondary after
initially tightening to plus 220bp. In short, this was just the
latest illustration of the private bank bid's flakiness. Again
and again, deals with strong private-bank participation have
performed poorly in secondary.
Their success in earning generous rebates aside, private
bankers are not doing their high-net-worth clients any favours.
Private bankers are engaging in mental yoga to justify dangerous
levels of leverage to clients who are often far from experts in
the arcane world of bond markets.
With yields so low, private bank clients are happily
borrowing cheap money to magnify their returns on Asian debt.
Anecdotally, leverage can be as high as 70% for high-yield bonds
and up to 90% for investment-grade names.
Private bankers justify this by telling themselves (not to
mention their clients) that leverage in the bond market is safer
than it is in equities because bonds are less vulnerable to the
big price swings that bedevil stocks.
It is said to be rare and a really big deal for a bond to
trade below 90, for example, while an equivalent drop in
equities happens frequently.
However, that apocalyptic level of 90, at which the first
margin calls on many of these leveraged trades kick in, is not
as far removed from the realms of possibility as is generally
supposed. Asia's high-yield market has a long history of
volatility, often thanks to its illiquidity.
Between September 21 and October 5 2011, for example, yields
on Chinese property bellwether Country Garden's 2017 bonds
spiked to 20.6% from 12%, a cash price drop from 97.00 to 70.00.
Those same bonds now trade close to a cash price of 115.00.
In a more recent example, Berau Coal's 2017s plunged US$11
in cash terms from 100.50 to 89.50 during the week of September
21 last year amid negative headlines about the company. Those
same bonds, again, are quoted near 103.00 now.
None of this is surprising. Two years ago I moderated a
panel at a private banking conference on whether structured
products were good investments for high-net-worth individuals.
On the panel, the private bankers made all the right noises
about matching investors to a level of risk appropriate for
them. Off the record, however, they basically said that when it
comes to high-net-worth clients, any assets they would take were
suitable.
Clearly that same attitude is at play in the Asian
high-yield market, as bankers funnel private-banking funds into
risky instruments from unstable sectors.
Chinese property companies and energy companies - especially
coal firms - dominate the Asian high-yield market even though
the proverbial sword of Damocles is still hanging over these two
sectors.
The Chinese government is constantly introducing new
measures to cool property prices, while coal prices are
threatened by slower Asian growth and the US shale gas bonanza.
The price for Indonesian coal has dropped some 30%, depending on
the contract, since the beginning of 2011, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
No wonder arranging banks are looking for stuffees.
