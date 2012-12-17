(Corrects analyst's name in 14th and 15th paragraphs to Loh
from Poh)
By Vikram Subhedar and Vidya Ranganathan
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Dec 14 Brokers in Asia are
trying to balance traditional investors and the new force of
high-frequency traders to keep profits growing amid a pullback
in overall trading volumes, seeking to move past a stalled
debate on trading models.
They are also trying to pre-empt regulators as they seek to
reconcile the sometimes conflicting interests of two sets of
clients -- one of whom measures investment horizons in months
and years and the other in nanoseconds.
"As a broker, we're constantly trying to find ways to pull
those two disparate investment communities together," says
Gabriel Butler, Asia head of electronic trading at Morgan
Stanley. "That sweet spot is our focus now."
That means catering to the high-frequency firms, which offer
higher volumes but yield lower margins, without alienating the
traditional long-only investor base, which trades less but where
margins are fatter.
High-frequency traders (HFTs) are powered by
algorithm-driven computer models that instantly analyse trading
patterns and can rapidly execute massive orders.
A big fear for traditional traders is that they are "gamed"
by HFTs, including by methods such as bombarding an exchange or
"dark pool" with thousands of quotes in a matter of milliseconds
and then cancelling orders after real investors are drawn out.
Dark pools are trading venues where investors can trade away
from the main exchanges. They are popular among large investors
who can trade without revealing their identity or displaying
prices to the general public.
To counter that fear, brokers are investing in technology
and stepping up the use of algorithms that jumble and randomize
orders or seek out alternative venues so that traditional
investors can know their trading strategies are protected.
"The systems have to mimic what humans would do, but do it a
lot faster," said Butler.
It has also meant more surveillance of orders filled and
then quickly cancelled, and regular scrutiny of who is trading
in their dark pools to ensure clients do not feel they are
trading at a disadvantage to the HFTs.
"It's my job as someone who brings clients to the market to
deal with the benefits and risks that HFT brings," said Glenn
Lesko, CEO of Instinet Asia-Pacific.
"I'd say avoiding them is impossible and not even necessary.
Having intelligent algorithmic capabilities is the answer."
THE QUALITY OF LIQUIDITY
The growing acceptance of HFTs reflects that in a world of
shrinking leverage, fragmented markets and falling volumes, they
provide much needed liquidity on trading platforms and valuable
revenue for exchanges.
"It would be easy to label HFT strategies in general as
either good or bad, but I believe in differentiating between HFT
strategies which add useful liquidity and those that do not,"
said Jacqueline Loh, head of trading at Schroeders Asia.
"HFT strategies such as index arbitrage and gamma hedging
provide good liquidity for long-only funds, while the more
predatory HFT strategies mask the true levels of liquidity in
the market," said Loh.
One HFT strategy in the cross-hairs for global regulators
comprises sending large numbers of messages to exchanges in a
short amount of time, which has been likened to a common
technique employed by hackers to disable websites.
"I'd be quite surprised if there aren't real regulations put
into place on quote-stuffing as well as excessive order
cancellations," Kent Rossiter, head of trading for Asia-Pacific
at Allianz Global Investors, who oversees trading for one of the
largest pools of global money invested in Asian stocks.
LIGHT IN THE DARK
Authorities in Asia are working on regulations for both HFTs
and dark-pool trading, keen to avoid the trading glitches and
"flash crashes" elsewhere that have been attributed to the rapid
rise of algorithmic trading, but there is no timeframe for when
they will be finalised.
Hong Kong's Securities and Finance commission (SFC) has
proposed brokers and technology providers take responsibility
for orders that go through an electronic trading system. The
Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has
proposed similar curbs and controls.
Partly to avoid finding themselves on the wrong side of
future regulations, brokers have taken it upon themselves to
ensure their trading engines are safe for all market players.
"Our surveillance is about ensuring we don't have
participants that are disadvantaging other clients," says Ryan
Holsheimer, head of Asian execution services for equities at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"The strategies probably people worry about are the ones
where it is only liquidity-taking and the fill rates are low,
the sort of flow that is just noisy. Those would be the
strategies we would weed out from our dark pool."
(Editing by John Mair)