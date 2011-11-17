Nov 17 Asian leaders and their dialogue
partners will meet this week on the Indonesian resort island of
Bali. They plan to deepen ties but they also face several
challenges, including territorial disputes as well as economic
and security rivalries.
Here are some facts about the East Asia Summit (EAS) forum.
MEMBERSHIP
* The East Asia Summit (EAS) brings together the 10-member
Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and eight
dialogue partners.
The politically and culturally diverse group includes the
world's top three economies -- the United States, China and
Japan -- as well as low-income countries such as Myanmar and
Laos.
At last year's summit in Vietnam, leaders formally agreed to
expand the EAS group to include the United States and Russia.
The leaders from ASEAN -- which groups Brunei, Cambodia,
Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore,
Thailand and Vietnam -- gather on Thursday.
On Friday, ASEAN will hold a meeting with leaders of their
big three east Asian partners -- China, Japan and South Korea
(ASEAN+3), followed by the EAS with the leaders of Australia,
India, New Zealand, the United States and Russia, on Saturday.
* The GDP of 18 EAS member countries combined
accounts for about 56 percent of the world's total output and 63
percent of global population. Their trade constitutes about 44
percent of global trade. (For a factbox on trade, click
)
* The GDP of ASEAN collectively accounts for about 3 percent
of the global output, while that of ASEAN+3 accounts for about
21 percent of the world's GDP.
(Graphic on ASEAN: link.reuters.com/qes94s)
MISSION
* While the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum,
which met over the past weekend, focuses primarily on trade and
economic issues, the EAS aims to foster broader political and
economic strategic dialogue. It seeks to promote cooperation in
political and security issues, boost economic growth and
integration, and secure financial stability.
Their priority areas of cooperation have included finance,
energy, education, pandemic prevention and disaster management,
and with the participation of the United States and Russia, the
group hopes to strengthen cooperation on global challenges and
discuss rules on maritime security, nuclear non-proliferation,
and human rights.
AGENDA FOR 2011
* Maritime security will be front and centre when the
leaders meet, with territorial disputes in South China Sea -- a
crucial commercial shipping lane thought to contain valuable oil
and minerals -- at the heart of tensions. Beijing wants to
resolve the dispute through bilateral negotiations but other
claimants prefer a multilateral approach, including an indirect
role for the United States.
(Graphic on South China Sea: link.reuters.com/zym94s)
* Myanmar's long-awaited reforms will also be in the
spotlight. Myanmar new civilian government, which took office on
March 30, freed about 230 political detainees in October, but
mistrust and scepticism remain about the motives of a government
run by members of the former army regime. Diplomats are now
watching whether it will release more prisoners this week, while
ASEAN leaders are expected to endorse Myanmar's request to take
the rotating ASEAN presidency in 2014.
* Another focus is the role of the United States in Asia as
President Barack Obama, the first American president to attend
the EAS, pushes to reassert his country as a Pacific power. The
growing rivalry between Washington, the Pacific's traditional
military power, and Beijing, its economic engine, could
complicate a delicate balancing act played by Asia's smaller
nations.
* The euro zone debt crisis is not officially on the agenda
but the issue is bound to come up on the sidelines.
* The leaders are expected to agree on so-called "Bali
Principles", which call for mutually beneficial relations. Under
the principles, they vow to enhance mutual respect for
independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, refrain
from any threat of use of force against another state, settle
disputes by peaceful means, abstain from intervention in
internal affairs of another state, and respect human rights,
according to a draft document seen by Reuters.
* ASEAN is seeking to establish an EU-inspired economic
community by 2015 and they will likely continue discussions on
"connectivity" within the 10-member group, meaning boosting
physical infrastructure links, coordinating market rules and
regulations and stepping up people-to-people contacts.
EAS AND REGIONAL COMMUNITY
* The EAS started in 2005, building on leaders' meetings
held since 1997 by ASEAN plus China, Japan and South Korea. But
the group is struggling to forge a strong identity.
The United States through Japan lobbied hard to first bring
Australia and New Zealand into the EAS group and later India,
which shares security and trade concerns with the summit
participants.
* The idea of a regional Asian grouping is the brainchild of
Malaysia's former premier Mahathir Mohamad, who proposed an East
Asian Economic Caucus (EAEC) in 1990 -- a notion that some
pundits called the caucus without the Caucasians.
Japan sought to create a home-grown Asian Monetary Fund to
help troubled Asian economies in 1997, but the idea was quashed
by Washington, just like Mahathir's EAEC proposal.
Another push by Tokyo in 2009 -- to seek an East Asian
Community -- has also faded after a leadership change at home
and a decision to include Washington and Moscow in the EAS
group.
(Reporting by Yoko Nishikawa in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. Additional
reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu)