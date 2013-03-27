* Exports set to rise to 1.81 mln bpd * European, US demand weak * India imports rise 38 pct as Iranian imports fall back (Adds table, details, quote) LONDON, March 27 Exports of West African crude oil to Asia are set to rise to around 1.81 million barrels per day (bpd) in April from the 1.68 million bpd the previous month, a Reuters survey showed, as European and U.S. demand slipped back. Exports to India gained to around 538,000 barrels per day in April from 390,000 barrels per day the month before, according to a survey of traders, a 38 percent increase. Nigeria and Angola are set to export more crude to India in April where refiners are further cutting purchases from Iran due to concerns about shipping insurance, according to traders. Purchases by European refiners are under pressure due to relatively weak refining margins in the region and competition from North Sea grades which have seen differentials fall back, traders said. "It is no longer economic (to export to) ARA (the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp trading hub) and the Mediterranean is doubtful too, so most is going East," a trader said. Exports to the United States are also significantly down from last year as increases in domestic output dents the need for imports. APRIL MARCH FEB COUNTRY CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD China 33 1045 36 1165 27 920 India 17 538 12 390 10 334 Indonesia 3 95 1 40 4 136 Taiwan 4 127 1 40 4 136 Japan 0 0 0 0 2 63 S. Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 Others 0 0 1 40 1 34 TOTAL 57 1.81 51 1.68 M 48 1.63 M Notes for table above: * BPD = thousands of barrels per day / M = millions * Totals may not agree due to rounding Quarterly/annual imports into Asia from West Africa (millions of barrels per day) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year 2013 1.71 -- -- -- -- 2012 1.82 1.76 1.64 1.64 1.72 2011 1.79 1.57 1.46 1.46 1.56 2010 1.71 1.73 1.67 1.71 1.71 2009 1.00 1.52 1.53 1.46 1.38 2008 1.21 1.24 1.15 1.01 1.15 (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)