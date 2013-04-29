LONDON, April 29 Exports of West African crude oil to Asia are set to rise to around 1.87 million barrels per day (bpd) in May from 1.81 million bpd the previous month, a Reuters survey showed, as demand from Asia proved robust. Exports to China were seen gaining to around 1.108 million barrels per day in May from 1.045 million barrels per day the month before, according to a survey of traders, while Indian imports held fairly steady. MAY APRIL MARCH COUNTRY CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD CARGOES BPD China 35 1108 33 1045 36 1165 India 17 521 17 538 12 390 Indonesia 3 92 1 95 1 40 Taiwan 4 122 1 127 1 40 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Korea 0 0 0 0 1 40 Others 1 30 1 40 1 40 TOTAL 60 1.87 57 1.81 M 51 1.63 M Notes for table above: * BPD = thousands of barrels per day / M = millions * Totals may not agree due to rounding Quarterly/annual imports into Asia from West Africa (millions of barrels per day) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year 2013 1.71 -- -- -- -- 2012 1.82 1.76 1.64 1.64 1.72 2011 1.79 1.57 1.46 1.46 1.56 2010 1.71 1.73 1.67 1.71 1.71 2009 1.00 1.52 1.53 1.46 1.38 2008 1.21 1.24 1.15 1.01 1.15 (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jane Baird)