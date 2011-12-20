LONDON Dec 20 Asian monthly imports of West African crude oil are set to rise by nearly 40 percent in January to around 1.75 million barrels per day (bpd), according to Reuters calculations based on tanker data from trade soures.

In December, crude oil loadings were exceptionally low at 1.26 million bpd, the data showed.

China, India and Taiwan are set to buy more west African oil in January, boosting the total number of monthly cargoes from 41 in December to around 57 in January. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Keiron Henderson)