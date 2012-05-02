(Adds link to television package)
By John O'Callaghan
MANILA May 1 Fe Capco and her five children
live in a shack with no running water along a dirt track in
eastern Manila. She earns about $100 a month washing clothes and
her husband used to bring in about $70 a month driving a
motorcycle taxi until he went blind.
But things are better than they used to be.
Through a programme in the Philippines called Pantawid
Pamilya (Family Subsistence), 3 million poor households like
Capco's get small grants from the government if they keep their
children in school and take them regularly to health centres.
"It's really a big help because now we don't have a problem
about whether we can have food to eat or if the kids have money
to go to school," Capco, 43, said with her two-year-old daughter
Rihanna in her lap.
A high school graduate with gleaming eyes and a ready smile,
Capco has been in the ramshackle community for 18 years. None of
her neighbours has a steady job.
With a quarter of its people below the poverty line as the
population crests 100 million, the Philippines points to the
need for developing Asia to reverse worsening inequality and
broaden the benefits of the region's tremendous economic growth.
Conditional Cash Transfer schemes like Pantawid Pamilya - so
named for the conditions imposed to qualify for benefits - were
pioneered in Brazil and Mexico and have proven very effective in
giving immediate help to the poor and breaking vicious cycles of
poverty by improving health, education and opportunities.
Narrowing the wealth gap has become as pressing as poverty
alleviation, making it a key theme of this week's annual meeting
of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila with government
officials, bankers and civil society groups from 67 countries.
Inequality is rising in 11 countries making up 82 percent of
Asia's population, the ADB says. That list includes China, India
and Indonesia - three huge economies driving much of the growth.
"Relative to other regions, the recent period of growth in
Asia has been both less inclusive and less pro-poor," the
International Monetary Fund said in a report.
HOLE IN THE HULL
Even wealthy countries are feeling the pain.
In Japan, the world's third-largest economy, a rapidly
ageing society is putting pressure on a pension system designed
when it was assumed contributions would rise in perpetuity.
In South Korea, the 15th largest economy, relative poverty
has worsened, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development said in a recent survey of the country.
In 1990, about 8 percent of South Koreans lived on less than
half of the median income. These days, it is about 15 percent.
For Rajat Nag, the ADB's managing director general, growing
inequality "threatens to undermine the region's stability".
Governments in Asia have the resources to promote inclusive
growth, he said in mid-April, and they should adopt more
targeted social spending. That means rolling back poorly focused
schemes like the fuel subsidies in Indonesia that the government
finds hugely costly but politically difficult to kill.
"Countries have often felt that they first need to grow and
they need to grow fast," Nag said. "But a principle of rising
tides will lift all boats makes an assumption that no boat has a
hole in the hull."
Conditional Cash Transfer schemes in the Philippines and
Indonesia - and more limited ones in Bangladesh, Pakistan and
Cambodia - are seen as one of the best ways to target spending.
Pantawid Pamilya, piloted in 2007, is now the largest social
protection scheme in the Philippines. The monthly grants of up
to 1,400 pesos ($33) go to the mother, as experience shows women
tend to spend the money on food, medicine and school supplies.
"From the beginning, the programme was very well designed,"
Nazmul Chaudhury, the World Bank's point person for Pantawid
Pamilya, told Reuters.
"In terms of the sophistication of an integrated programme,
the rigour of the poverty targeting database and the potential
for this as a larger social safety net, there's nothing like
that in the region."
"I WILL TRY MY BEST"
Capco and her neighbours live just a short drive from the
Makati business district where manicured squares, office towers,
fancy hotels and expensive boutiques might mislead the casual
visitor into thinking the Philippines is a wealthy country.
Reality is more squalid for many of the 13 million people in
congested Manila, including nearly 600,000 families classified
as "informal settlers" - a polite term for squatters like Capco.
Clashes in the capital last month between 1,500 squatters
and policemen trying to enforce a court-ordered demolition of
makeshift stalls left one man dead and dozens hurt. Residents
pelted police with rocks, petrol bombs and bags of human waste.
In the countryside, life can be even harder. Lack of
opportunities in rural areas drive many people to Manila and
other cities, often into slums.
Pantawid Pamilya has not been without its challenges in a
country with pervasive corruption, powerful vested interests and
overburdened health and education systems.
Despite all that, it is having a "very strong impact already
on education," said Chaudhury of the World Bank.
The benefits are also clear to Capco, who plans to set up a
small stall selling rice cakes and other snacks.
"My hope is for all my kids to finish college," she said as
half-clothed toddlers played in the grass and two goats grazed
nearby. "I will try my best to support their education."
($1 = 42.3850 Philippine pesos)
(Additional reporting by Rosemarie Francisco and Karen Lema in
Manila, Rie Ishiguro in Tokyo and Choonsik Yoo in Seoul; Editing
by Sanjeev Miglani)