HONG KONG, Sept 5 Women in Asia are largely
ignorant about fertility problems and tend to blame their
failure to conceive on "God's will" and bad luck, a survey has
found.
The survey, which covered 1,000 women in 10 countries who
had been trying to conceive for at least six months, found that
62 percent of them did not suspect they may have a fertility
problem.
They were even less likely to point the finger at their
husbands, with 80 percent of them not suspecting that their
partners may have a problem with fertility.
Infertility is defined by the World Health Organisation as
the inability to conceive after a year of regular, unprotected
sex. But only 43 percent of the women surveyed knew that.
Only 30 percent of the women, all aged 25-40, recognised
that obesity could reduce fertility and only 36 percent knew
that chances of getting pregnant declined with age.
Forty-three percent did not know a man may be infertile even
if he could achieve an erection and 73 percent were unaware that
men who had mumps after puberty could be infertile later on.
Instead of getting treatment, 46 percent of respondents
blamed their inability to conceive on "God's will" and 45
percent put it down to bad luck.
Lead researcher P C Wong at the National University Hospital
Women's Centre in Singapore said such a lack of understanding
could result in couples waiting too long - only to realise when
they finally decided to seek help that it may be too late.
"That's a lost opportunity because even if they come for
treatment, our success of treatment is higher with younger
women," said Wong, who heads the reproductive endocrinology and
infertility division at the hospital.
Chances of success with in-vitro fertilisation - the best
known fertility treatment - is 40-50 percent when a woman is
under 30 years old but that drops to 10 percent once the woman
is over 40. By 44-45, the chance of success is one percent.
"The reason is because eggs in the ovaries decline in
quality and quantity ... as we go along and age, the chances of
conceiving is much lower," Wong said by telephone.
The survey, commissioned by Merck KGaA unit Merck
Serono, covered China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand,
Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Malaysia.
Wong said his team hoped to work on a similar survey
targeting men in Asia.
