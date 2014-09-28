BEIJING, Sept 28 A China-led effort to launch
the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has attracted the
interest of 21 countries, Beijing's Ministry of Finance said on
Sunday.
Representatives from South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia and
Singapore participated in meetings held on Saturday in the
Chinese capital to discuss the plan.
The meetings were chaired by Chinese Deputy Finance Minister
Shi Yaobin, the ministry said in an article posted on its
website. Jin Liqun, a former deputy finance minister and former
Asian Development Bank vice president, headed China's
preparation team.
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a crucial
part of Beijing's efforts to extend its influence in the region,
analysts say. China also has chafed at its limited voice at
other multilateral development banks, including the World Bank,
International Monetary Fund and Asian Development Bank.
Other countries that participated in earlier meetings
include Australia, India and the Philippines.
Chinese President Xi Jinping first raised the idea of
establishing the infrastructure bank last October. China would
likely be the institution's largest shareholder, with a stake of
as much as 50 percent.
Registered capital for the proposed bank would start at $50
billion, but may increase.
In July, World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim said that
he welcomed a new multilateral infrastructure bank, saying there
was a "massive need" for new investment in this area.
"The AIIB will mainly focus on infrastructure construction
in Asia to promote regional connectivity and economic
cooperation," Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said in a March
statement.
Developing countries' infrastructure investment needs start
at $1 trillion a year, Kim told reporters at the time, far in
excess of private-sector investment of $150 billion.
(Reporting By Matthew Miller; Editing by Nick Macfie)