Nov 25 Lahore-based Asia Insurance Company Ltd
will seek shareholder approval next week to offer
Islamic insurance (takaful) products, the latest insurer seeking
to expand into the sector.
Asia Insurance joins a growing list of firms in offering
sharia-compliant products including United Insurance Company
and EFU insurance group , the
largest private insurance group in the country.
In May, Pakistani regulators introduced new takaful rules
that allowed conventional firms to enter the sector, aiming to
increase insurance penetration which remains the third-lowest in
Asia.
An alternative to conventional insurance, takaful follows
religious guidelines including bans on interest and pure
monetary speculation and a prohibition on investing in
industries such as alcohol and gambling.
Asia Insurance will seek approval to allocate 50 million
rupees ($492,853) in capital to its takaful operation, the
minimum capitalisation requirement, the firm said in a bourse
filing.
It will also seek to increase its authorised capital to 500
million rupees from 300 million currently.
Regulators expect as many as half of all conventional
insurers in Pakistan to eventually offer takaful products.
(1 US dollar = 101.4500 Pakistani rupee)
