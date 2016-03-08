* Asia public shareholder activism doubles from 2013 to 2015
* Investors seek better returns amid slow growth
* Companies prime defences against potential hostile attacks
By Michelle Price and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, March 8 Following a rare public
campaign, BlackRock Inc voted against a deal planned by
a Hong Kong firm that the world's biggest asset manager partly
owns, revving up investor activism in Asia after it roared ahead
in 2015.
In a ballot on Tuesday, BlackRock rejected G-Resources Group
Ltd's plan to sell its main asset, an Indonesian gold
mine, saying it didn't have confidence G-Resources would use the
proceeds in investors' best interests. Owning 8 percent of
G-Resources, BlackRock urged other shareholders to follow suit.
G-Resources did not respond to requests for comment ahead of
the result of the investor vote, the outcome of which was
expected to be published after the Hong Kong stock market's
close at 0800 GMT. The company has said it will use the proceeds
to shift its focus to financial services.
Successful or not, BlackRock's move highlights how investors
are becoming more active - and vocal - in seeking out better
returns in Asia amid ultra-low interest rates and sluggish
global growth. The trend has been given added weight by reforms
in places like Hong Kong and Japan designed to enhance corporate
governance and promote minority shareholder rights, giving
investors ammunition to push back against company management.
"You have seen the success of activist funds in the United
States improving businesses and increasing shareholder returns,"
said Seth Fischer, chief investment officer at Hong Kong-based
activist hedge fund Oasis Management. "They are looking for
further opportunities, bringing their critical know-how to Asia
and saying, 'Let's produce the same things out here'."
According to data from research firm Activist Insight, the
number of companies in Asia subject to one or more public
shareholder demands more than doubled over the past two years to
reach 31 in 2015, with nearly half successful, up from 30
percent a year earlier.
More than 65 percent of cases were instigated by overseas
investors, according to Activist Insight, with U.S. fund Elliot
Associates' ultimately unsuccessful move to challenge
restructuring at South Korea's Samsung Group and Oasis
Management's action tackling Japanese technology firm Kyocera
Corp and videogame maker Nintendo Co Ltd among
recent high-profile campaigns.
BEHIND CLOSED DOORS
Typically, much investor activism takes place behind closed
doors, especially in Asia where there is a cultural aversion to
public confrontation. As Asian companies are often closely held,
it is much tougher to successfully push for change in some
markets in the region.
But investors said making grievances known publicly can
sometimes accelerate changes - especially when faced with
management intransigence.
Pru Bennett, head of BlackRock's investment stewardship team
for the Asia-Pacific region, said the firm typically raises any
concerns with firms in private. In the case of G-Resources,
however, she said BlackRock felt airing its view in public was
necessary to rally support from other minority investors.
"Engagement by companies with their key stakeholders is at
an early stage in Hong Kong, but increasingly we think companies
are seeing the value," she added.
Public campaigns are likely to become more prevalent in the
region once success rates grow, with more and more companies
preparing for greater investor scrutiny, according to Angela
Campbell-Noe, senior partner at Tulchan Communications, an
investor relations and communications firm which advises
companies on how best to handle public investor attacks.
"We're increasingly doing crisis training and
scenario-planning with companies, as speed and preparation are
hugely important if a shareholder turns hostile," said
Campbell-Noe.
"Companies are starting to look at their share registers and
asking, 'Could this happen to me?'"
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)