* F1 is fifth major Asia IPO to be scrapped this week
* Investors fret over Europe debt crisis, slower China
growth
* IPOs being cancelled or delayed from Hong Kong to New York
* Some firms hopeful IPO window will reopen this year
By Alan Baldwin and Saeed Azhar
LONDON/SINGAPORE, June 1 Motor sport racing
company Formula One has delayed its Singapore initial public
offer worth up to $3 billion, the fifth big Asian IPO to be
postponed or pulled in a week, as weak markets bring the global
market for new listings to a shuddering halt.
Worldwide, money raised from stock market flotations has
slumped 46 percent so far this year compared with the same
period of 2011, with investors wary of the euro zone crisis,
China's economic slowdown and last month's botched Facebook IPO.
Formula One, which planned to list in Singapore, has become
the latest issuer to hit the brakes, dropping plans to lodge its
IPO prospectus with Singapore regulators early next week,
sources familiar with the company's decision said on Friday.
But Bernie Ecclestone, the sport's boss and a part-owner of
the company, said in an interview with Reuters that Formula One
was biding its time, not scrapping the IPO altogether, and that
its bankers would continue to meet prospective investors.
"We are getting prepared so all these things are done and
then whenever we want to go, we can go," the 81-year-old
billionaire said.
On Thursday, London luxury jeweller Graff Diamonds ditched
its $1 billion IPO in Hong Kong, Asia's IPO capital, which
along with the United States has seen a slump in initial offers.
Deal volumes in Hong Kong have dived 85 percent so far in 2012.
In the United States, 12 IPOs were pulled or delayed in May.
Facebook has contributed to the chill in the American
IPO market. In just 10 trading sessions, shares in the social
networking phenomenon have tumbled from an initial price of $38
each to $29.60, offering a stark warning to any company on the
fence about entering the public markets.
Excluding Facebook, 72 U.S.-listed companies have filed so
far this year, raising proceeds of $13.1 billon, a 53 percent
decrease from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"This has created a crisis of confidence," said Scott Sweet,
managing partner at IPO Boutique, based in Florida. "The
companies still in the pipeline will stay in the pipeline. There
is no reason to rush out when the granddaddy of them all has
come and gone and left an indelible negative impression."
CRISIS OF CONFIDENCE
This month, both Georgia's state railways monopoly and
Russian real estate investor O1 Properties pulled planned London
listings, blaming volatile markets as uncertainty over the
future of Greece deterred investors from taking the risk of
putting money into IPOs and emerging markets.
In the immediate aftermath of Facebook, Corsair Components
and Tria Beauty both postponed U.S. offerings. Research firm
Renaissance Securities said this month that American IPO filings
and pricing were both down sharply this quarter.
"Anything that is out there is going to be subject to a
valuation haircut. And the deals that are being postponed (are)
at companies that are unwilling to undergo those valuation
reductions," said David Menlow, president of IPOFinancial.
For now, though, some companies continue to press ahead with
offerings in Asia.
On Thursday, Malaysia launched the biggest Asian IPO to hit
the road so far this year: a $3 billion offer in Felda Global
Ventures Holdings Bhd, the world's third-largest palm plantation
operator. It is preparing for a market debut on June 28.
Felda is not expected to suffer the same fate as Graff.
So-called cornerstone investors are taking about two-thirds of
the shares, and the Malaysian government is using the sale to
deliver a windfall of more the $500 million to tens of thousands
of landholders ahead of an expected election.
Also in Malaysia, state investor Khazanah Nasional plans to
raise up to $2 billion in an initial offer of shares in IHH
Healthcare Bhd, which aims to list in Malaysia and Singapore in
July, a source with direct knowledge said.
The biggest IPO still in the Asian pipeline is Chinese
state-owned insurer PICC Group, which plans to raise up to $6
billion in a Hong Kong-Shanghai dual listing. IPOs from Chinese
state-owned entities could be less sensitive to market
volatility because they tend to be supported by funds of other
government companies and by China's sovereign wealth fund.
Deals from so-called defensive sectors such as utilities or
high-dividend companies should also fare better in the current
market, though no IPOs are considered easy sells, bankers said.
Meanwhile, there is a small ray of light in the European IPO
tunnel: Spain's Telefonica said on Thursday it would
list its German unit, in a move to cut debt and potentially free
up capital for dealmaking.
Formula One is also still holding out hope that it can come
to market before year-end. "It's going to be this year, we said
we would do it this year," Ecclestone said.
Some stock analysts said the so-called IPO window could
indeed reopen later in the year - provided China eased monetary
policy and Europe found some resolution to its debt crisis.
"Bankers aren't very optimistic for the second half, it's
going to be very difficult," said one Hong-Kong based capital
markets lawyer.