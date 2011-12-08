* New China Life, Baoxin deals priced at bottom of range

* Continued global volatility seen weighing on upcoming IPOs

* Chow Tai Fook, Haitong Secs to price $4.5 bln IPOs on Friday (Adds confirmation on Shanghai pricing)

By Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG, Dec 8 One of China's top life insurers and a leading luxury auto dealer have priced $2.3 billion in IPOs at the low end of expectations, a symptom of shaky confidence in markets that could exacerbate sickly demand.

The deals are part of a year-end rush of up to $7.6 billion in Hong Kong and mainland China IPOs this week as companies look to raise funds ahead of what some predict could be an even tougher year in 2012.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index is down about 16 percent this year, making company valuations the cheapest in Asia-Pacific.

Amid waning investor appetite, IPO issuance in Asia ex-Japan has more than halved this year to $72.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"It's a tough time, certainly, to expect particularly aggressive pricing," said Michael Kurtz, chief Asia equity strategist at Nomura International in Hong Kong.

"It's an extremely difficult time to be able to have visibility on growth in corporate earnings over the next couple of years, at least until some substantial macro uncertainties are resolved, most of which are really external to Asia."

New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, the country's third-biggest life insurer, raised about $1.9 billion in a dual Hong Kong and Shanghai IPO, while Baoxin Auto Group Ltd tapped Hong Kong markets for $414 million, IFR reported on Thursday.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd and broking firm Haitong Securities Co Ltd are slated to price their IPOs on Friday. The world's largest jewellery retailer is looking to raise up to $2.83 billion, and Haitong is targeting up to $1.7 billion.

CHEAP RATINGS

The Hang Seng's decline has depressed valuations as measured by forward price-to-earnings ratios, and has seen Hong Kong-listed firms slip to the bottom of the region's value rankings, according to a Nomura research report.

Companies on the Hang Seng trade at a 2011 P/E of 9.1 times, compared with 9.9 times for companies on South Korea's Kospi and 15.2 times for those on Malaysia's index.

The cheap valuations are failing, however, to draw retail investors, who see little room to profit from short-term stock gains, given the ongoing uncertainty in global markets.

Even institutional investors are more choosy, as seen with the Chow Tai Fook IPO failing to attract cornerstone investors willing to tie up funds for an extended period.

"You might ask ... why companies feel the need to issue, to IPO in such a dreadful environment, and the conclusion might be that they either think things are going to get significantly worse or they need the money, because you wouldn't normally be issuing equity at a time when valuations are at long-term lows," Colin Bradbury, regional chief strategist for Asia ex-Japan at Daiwa Capital Markets, said ahead of Thursday's IPO pricings.

* Baoxin Auto, a dealer in Eastern China for the world's biggest luxury carmaker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, offered 379.32 million new shares at HK$8.50 each, at the bottom of an indicative range of HK$8.50-HK$10.80.

* New China Life, 15 percent-owned by Swiss insurer Zurich Financial Services AG but controlled by the Chinese government, offered 358.4 million new shares in Hong Kong, priced at HK$28.5 each, near the bottom of an indicative range of HK$28.2-HK$34.33 per share.

* New China Life also offered 158.5 million shares in Shanghai, priced at 23.25 yuan ($3.653) each, near the bottom of a 23-28 yuan range, it said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange, confirming an earlier IFR report.

"As things stand, I'd say this (New China) stock is not attractive," said Patricia Cheng, insurance analyst at CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets. "There's nothing that distinguishes New China from the rest of the pack."

Analysts said investor demand for new issues in China has been dampened as the Shanghai market heads for a second year of decline. The index is down 17 percent year-to-date and on Thursday touched a 32-month intra-day low.

"China's stock market is becoming more market-oriented, so it's natural to see low pricing when the market's not good," said Wu Binhua, analyst at Hwabao Securities.

Larger Chinese firms listing in Shanghai have often been able to price their IPOs at the top of the indicative range, but that looks to be changing.

In October, Sinohydro Group, China's largest builder of dams, priced its IPO at the bottom of the range after scaling back the deal due to weak demand. ($1 = 7.774 Hong Kong Dollars) ($1 = 6.364 Chinese Yuan) (Additonal reporting by Fiona Lau, Jing Song and Denny Thomas in Hong Kong, Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada in Shanghai; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)