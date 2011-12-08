* New China Life, Baoxin deals priced at bottom of range
* Continued global volatility seen weighing on upcoming IPOs
* Chow Tai Fook, Haitong Secs to price $4.5 bln IPOs on
Friday
(Adds confirmation on Shanghai pricing)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Dec 8 One of China's top life
insurers and a leading luxury auto dealer have priced $2.3
billion in IPOs at the low end of expectations, a symptom of
shaky confidence in markets that could exacerbate sickly demand.
The deals are part of a year-end rush of up to $7.6 billion
in Hong Kong and mainland China IPOs this week as companies look
to raise funds ahead of what some predict could be an even
tougher year in 2012.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index is down about 16
percent this year, making company valuations the cheapest in
Asia-Pacific.
Amid waning investor appetite, IPO issuance in Asia ex-Japan
has more than halved this year to $72.4 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
"It's a tough time, certainly, to expect particularly
aggressive pricing," said Michael Kurtz, chief Asia equity
strategist at Nomura International in Hong Kong.
"It's an extremely difficult time to be able to have
visibility on growth in corporate earnings over the next couple
of years, at least until some substantial macro uncertainties
are resolved, most of which are really external to Asia."
New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, the country's third-biggest
life insurer, raised about $1.9 billion in a dual Hong Kong and
Shanghai IPO, while Baoxin Auto Group Ltd tapped Hong Kong
markets for $414 million, IFR reported on Thursday.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd and broking firm Haitong
Securities Co Ltd are slated to price their IPOs on Friday. The
world's largest jewellery retailer is looking to raise up to
$2.83 billion, and Haitong is targeting up to $1.7 billion.
CHEAP RATINGS
The Hang Seng's decline has depressed valuations as measured
by forward price-to-earnings ratios, and has seen Hong
Kong-listed firms slip to the bottom of the region's value
rankings, according to a Nomura research report.
Companies on the Hang Seng trade at a 2011 P/E of 9.1 times,
compared with 9.9 times for companies on South Korea's Kospi
and 15.2 times for those on Malaysia's index.
The cheap valuations are failing, however, to draw retail
investors, who see little room to profit from short-term stock
gains, given the ongoing uncertainty in global markets.
Even institutional investors are more choosy, as seen with
the Chow Tai Fook IPO failing to attract cornerstone investors
willing to tie up funds for an extended period.
"You might ask ... why companies feel the need to issue, to
IPO in such a dreadful environment, and the conclusion might be
that they either think things are going to get significantly
worse or they need the money, because you wouldn't normally be
issuing equity at a time when valuations are at long-term lows,"
Colin Bradbury, regional chief strategist for Asia ex-Japan at
Daiwa Capital Markets, said ahead of Thursday's IPO pricings.
* Baoxin Auto, a dealer in Eastern China for the world's
biggest luxury carmaker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG,
offered 379.32 million new shares at HK$8.50 each, at the bottom
of an indicative range of HK$8.50-HK$10.80.
* New China Life, 15 percent-owned by Swiss insurer Zurich
Financial Services AG but controlled by the Chinese
government, offered 358.4 million new shares in Hong Kong,
priced at HK$28.5 each, near the bottom of an indicative range
of HK$28.2-HK$34.33 per share.
* New China Life also offered 158.5 million shares in
Shanghai, priced at 23.25 yuan ($3.653) each, near the bottom of
a 23-28 yuan range, it said in a filing to the Shanghai stock
exchange, confirming an earlier IFR report.
"As things stand, I'd say this (New China) stock is not
attractive," said Patricia Cheng, insurance analyst at CLSA
Asia-Pacific Markets. "There's nothing that distinguishes New
China from the rest of the pack."
Analysts said investor demand for new issues in China has
been dampened as the Shanghai market heads for a second
year of decline. The index is down 17 percent year-to-date and
on Thursday touched a 32-month intra-day low.
"China's stock market is becoming more market-oriented, so
it's natural to see low pricing when the market's not good,"
said Wu Binhua, analyst at Hwabao Securities.
Larger Chinese firms listing in Shanghai have often been
able to price their IPOs at the top of the indicative range, but
that looks to be changing.
In October, Sinohydro Group, China's largest
builder of dams, priced its IPO at the bottom of the range after
scaling back the deal due to weak demand.
($1 = 7.774 Hong Kong Dollars)
($1 = 6.364 Chinese Yuan)
(Additonal reporting by Fiona Lau, Jing Song and Denny Thomas
in Hong Kong, Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada in Shanghai;
Editing by Ian Geoghegan)