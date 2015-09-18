* China market volatility saps IPO demand in region
HONG KONG, Sept 18 Investment banks are
encouraging Chinese companies to meet their equity funding needs
by selling shares to small groups of investors, as they seek
ways to recoup fees lost due to a suspension of mainland IPOs
since July.
In September alone, Huadian Power International
and Everbright Securities Co have raised $2.4
billion through this route.
And financial services firm Shenwan Hongyuan Group
, battery maker Fengfan Co and coal
company Wintime Energy Co are planning to raise
nearly $7 billion in similar deals in coming months, regulatory
filings this month show.
"The company wins, with longer term shareholders that want
slightly more concentrated positions through a club deal," as
the private share sales are also called, said a Hong Kong
investment banker, who did not want to be identified.
Though fees on private share sales are lower than those for
initial public offerings (IPOs), fewer banks are involved in
arranging such deals than IPOs, making them profitable for
banks. Big asset managers and pension funds typically
participate in such deals.
China has been the biggest Asia-Pacific IPO market in recent
years after Beijing lifted an earlier clampdown on new listings
and as companies needed capital to support their rapid growth.
Investment banks were hopeful of robust equity capital
market (ECM) fees in 2015 from the Asia-Pacific region, where
IPOs jumped 15 percent through mid-September from the
year-earlier period to $45 billion and looked poised to end the
year near a record level.
But those expectations were dashed when China's stocks bull
run suddenly reversed course in June, casting a pall on
Asia-Pacific IPOs as a whole. So far in September only $231
million worth of new listings have been launched in the region.
WAITING GAME
State-owned bad debt manager China Huarong Asset Management
and snack maker Dali Foods Group late last month won approval
for their Hong Kong IPOs, slated to raise up to $4.5 billion in
total. But instead of marketing the deal straight away, they
have decided to wait for better market conditions, bankers said.
The same holds true for China Reinsurance and China
International Capital Corp, which will only market their $3
billion of deals next month.
Block share deals and the sale of convertible bonds have
also dwindled, dimming their outlook for the rest of the year.
To offset the drop in China business, banks are aiming for
more deals in markets that have fared relatively better.
These include India, where Interglobe Aviation and Coffee
Day Enterprises plan October IPOs to raise nearly $600 million
in total, and the Philippines, where property firm D.M.
Wenceslao and Associates is targeting a $480 million listing
next month.
Another fee-generating avenue for the banks is pre-IPO
financing. India is becoming an active market there too, with
taxi-hailing service Ola recently raising $222.5 million.
Chris Marschall, head of North and South Asia ECM for CIMB
Securities, said companies are doing what they can to tie up
their funding needs while waiting for the IPO market to rebound.
"They may also consider additional pre-IPO rounds, which
will push their listing further down by several months," he
added.
