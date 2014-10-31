* Sept Iran crude imports at 1.08 mln bpd, down 6.6 pct
yr/yr
* Asia's Jan-Sept imports from Iran hit 1.14 mln bpd, up
19.6 pct
* Iran exports could surge with any final nuclear deal
-analysts
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Oct 31 Asian buyers of Iranian crude
imported 6.6 percent less in September than a year ago, the
first on-year decline since December, but shipments rose back
above the 1 million barrels-per-day mark allowed under a deal
that eased Western sanctions.
World powers are negotiating to strike a permanent
settlement with Iran on its disputed nuclear programme by a Nov.
24 deadline. Tehran would have to curb its nuclear work to
ensure it cannot be applied to weapons in exchange for removal
of the sanctions that have hobbled its oil-based economy.
Iran and the United States said earlier they made some
progress towards a final deal this month but that much work
remains to be done. Some industry sources expect Iran to strike
an agreement to escape the tough sanctions that have cut its
crude exports by more than half sine early 2012.
Tehran's crude sales would likely surge if Britain, China,
France, Germany, Russia and the United States reach any
agreement with Iran that would scuttle the sanctions.
"Asian imports from Iran are likely to rise after that,"
said an analyst at a North Asian oil refiner who buys crude from
Iran. "We should focus on how that would affect global crude
supplies."
The analyst, who declined to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the matter, said he thought a deal would be
reached by the November deadline.
"There have been attempts to reach a consensus domestically
in Iran towards the final agreement. The economic conditions are
not good and they want to lift sanctions at an early stage."
After a temporary deal was reach in November of last year to
ease some of the sanctions, Iran's sales to its biggest Asian
buyers - China, India, Japan and South Korea - jumped by as much
as a third in the first quarter of this year.
A similar upswing in Iran's exports now would add to an oil
glut that has already reduced Brent futures to levels
not seen since late 2010.
China, India, Japan and South Korea together in September
took in 1.08 million bpd of the Islamic republic's crude, down
6.6 percent from a year ago but up from 921,064 bpd in August,
government and tanker-tracking data obtained by Reuters showed.
In the first nine months of 2014, the four buyers' imports
averaged 1.14 million bpd, up 19.6 percent from the same period
last year.
The interim agreement between Iran and world powers last
year allowed Iran to keep exports at the reduced level of about
1 million bpd. But imports by Iran's four major clients in Asia
have topped that mark every month of this year except August,
rising to as much as 1.37 million bpd in February, although
there has not been an apparent crackdown on the higher volumes.
Prior to a toughed sanctions regime introduced in 2012,
Iran's crude exports had averaged 2.5 million bpd.
CHINESE IMPORTS PUSH UP ASIA'S BUYING
Tehran's largest oil client China has since late 2013, when
the interim deal was reached, been stepping up purchases,
accounting for most of the stronger Asian imports since then.
China's firm imports - along with No.2 buyer India - have
countered lower year-to-date imports by Japan and South Korea.
China's imports from Tehran for the January-September period
were at 570,350 bpd, up 33.2 percent on year. For September,
China's imports from Iran rose 5.8 percent from last year to a
two-month high of 503,261 bpd.
India's imports in September fell 18.5 percent from last
year to 241,400 bpd, and over January-September, imports rose
38.1 percent to 267,800 bpd.
South Korea's imports from Iran last month fell 2.3 percent
from a year ago to 134,300 bpd, while its shipments for the
January-September period were down 6.7 percent from last year to
127,458 bpd.
Shipments to Japan - the last of the four to report its oil
intake - fell by 18.4 percent to 205,798 bpd last month, trade
ministry data showed on Friday. For the year through September,
imports fell 10.5 percent from a year ago to 174,395 bpd.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)