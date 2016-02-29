* Asian imports just below 1 mln bpd in Dec * Average 2015 daily imports about 1 mln bpd * Iran exports surged in Jan-Feb, according to source, meaning March arrivals should be higher By Aaron Sheldrick and Osamu Tsukimori TOKYO, Feb 29 Asian imports of Iranian oil held steady in January from a year earlier, as most of Iran's biggest crude buyers restrained their purchases until right before sanctions were lifted last month as part of an agreement on Tehran's disputed nuclear program. Iran's rehabilitation in the international commercial system is likely to start feeding through to official buyer's data from March after loading for exports surged this month and in late January, according to data obtained earlier by Reuters. Imports by Iran's four biggest buyers - China, India, Japan and South Korea - came to 981,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January, down 0.1 percent from a year earlier, government and tanker-tracking data show. The January imports for the four main buyers were down from 2015's average rate of slightly above 1 million bpd during 2015. With sanctions lifted after Tehran took the required steps set out in the July agreement with world powers on its nuclear programme, Iran is seeking to ramp up exports to regain market share and help boost an economy that stagnated under the restrictions. The sanctions kept Iran's exports at around 1 million bpd - down from an average 2.5 million bpd in 2011 - and have been credited with forcing Tehran to the negotiating table over its disputed nuclear activities. South Korea's January imports of Iranian crude more than tripled versus a year ago to about 209,000 bpd last month, the most since February 2014. At the same time, Indian imports slumped 37.6 percent from the year before. Japan's purchases of Iranian crude rose more than 10 percent in January from a year earlier to about 194,000 bpd, trade ministry data showed on Monday, the most since March last year. The following tables show Asia's Iran crude imports in bpd for January. Country Jan-16 Jan-15 yr/yr pct China 408,100 469,000 -13.0 India 170,700 273,500 -37.6 Japan 194,056 175,326 10.7 Korea 208,613 64,355 224.2 Total 981,469 982,181 -0.1 (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)