* Asia imported 1.04 million bpd Iranian oil in March
* S.Korea, Japan roughly doubled imports during March y/y
* Asian imports of Iranian crude seen picking up from April
By Aaron Sheldrick
TOKYO, April 30 Asian imports of Iranian crude
fell 9.2 percent in March from a year ago as India bought no oil
from the sanctions-hit country for the first time in at least a
decade under U.S. pressure, offsetting a jump in purchases by
Japan and South Korea.
Imports by Iran's four biggest buyers - China, India, Japan
and South Korea - totalled 1.04 million barrels per day (bpd) in
March, government and tanker-tracking data showed.
On a monthly basis, however, imports were at a three-month
high. South Korea and Japan roughly doubled purchases in March
from a year ago, with Japanese imports hitting a two-year peak.
There are indications that purchases will pick up from April
following the recent framework deal on Iran's disputed nuclear
programme between Tehran and world powers that could see
sanctions on Iran eventually lifted if a more permanent pact is
finalised by a June deadline.
Iran's buyers are already renewing contacts and scouting the
possibility of investment as well as negotiating more supplies
ahead of an anticipated final nuclear deal.
Iran is also keen to recover market share lost under the
U.S.-led sanctions that have curbed its exports to around 1
million bpd from 2.5 million bpd in 2011.
The signing of a final nuclear agreement will prompt the
United Nations, European Union and United States to begin
lifting sanctions on the Islamic Republic within days, Iranian
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said.
However, the United States has warned importers of Iranian
crude to go easy until a final deal is agreed.
"We understand that nobody wants to be last in line,
everybody wants to be first in line, if the sanctions do get
relieved," said U.S. Under Secretary Wendy Sherman, who has been
negotiating on behalf of the United States in the talks.
Diplomats are negotiating to fill the gaps in an April 2
framework agreement that would curb Iran's nuclear programme,
allaying Western fears it could develop an atomic bomb, in
return for relief from international sanctions.
But until the final deal is reached on Tehran's nuclear
activities, of its four Asian buyers, only China is likely to
increase imports, sources have said.
India in March halted oil imports from Iran under U.S.
pressure to keep its shipments from Tehran within sanction
limits.
Any deal over Iran's nuclear programme that would phase out
economic sanctions against Tehran is unlikely to flood world
markets with more oil any time soon, according to former U.S.
officials and Western diplomats.
Imports by Iran's four biggest buyers fell 19 percent to
1.02 million bpd in the first quarter.
The following tables show Asia's Iran crude imports in bpd
for March and the year to date.
Country Mar-15 Mar-14 yr/yr pct
China 638,600 555,182 15.0
India 0 387,000 -100.0
Japan 266,144 139,476 90.8
Korea 135,935 64,065 112.0
Total 1,040,679 1,145,723 -9.2
Country Jan-Mar 2015 Jan-Mar 2014 yr/yr pct
China 547,110 557,605 -1.9
India 126,000 358,000 -64.8
Japan 227,990 201,697 13.0
Korea 113,911 134,700 -15.4
Total 1,015,011 1,252,002 -19
