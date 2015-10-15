* Shanghai rebar languishes near all-time low * BHP sees sustained downward pressure on iron ore prices By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, Oct 15 Spot iron ore prices fell to one-week lows and futures in China stalled on Thursday, reflecting weak sentiment amid a lack of signals that near-term demand from the world's top steel consumer would pick up. BHP Billiton, the world's No. 3 iron ore producer, expects more low-cost supply from Australia and Brazil for the remainder of the year that should continue to put prices under pressure. "Fundamentals are weak, steel prices aren't really picking up, they're at poor levels. There's no reason for the market to spike," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai, on the outlook for the steelmaking ingredient. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1.1 percent to $54.30 a tonne on Wednesday, according to The Steel Index (TSI). On Monday, the spot benchmark touched a two-week top of $55.70, soon after China returned from the Oct. 1-7 National Day holiday. Bids for spot iron ore cargoes were low and slow, traders said, as weak steel pricing forces Chinese mills to limit stockpiles of the raw material. China's steel demand has been shrinking in the face of a slowing economy, prompting more producers to sell overseas. In September, China's steel exports reached a record high of 11.25 million tonnes. Prices for imported iron ore cargoes stockpiled at major ports in China slipped by 5 yuan per tonne, TSI said. The most-traded January iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was nearly flat at 377.50 yuan ($60) a tonne by 0249 GMT. January rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.3 percent to 1,838 yuan a tonne, but not far above the 1,815 yuan trough it touched on Sept. 30 which was the lowest for a most-active contract since the bourse launched rebar futures in 2009. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0249 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN6 1838 +5.00 +0.27 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 377.5 +0.50 +0.13 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 48.45 +0.10 +0.21 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 54.3 -0.60 -1.09 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 55.12 +0.15 +0.27 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3407 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)