* Spot iron ore has lost more than 4 pct this week * Dalian ore futures drop, Shanghai rebar near record low * Rio Tinto boosts Q3 iron ore shipments by 17 pct By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, Oct 16 Spot iron ore prices dropped to the lowest in nearly two months and were on track for their largest weekly loss since July as bearish sentiment ruled in a market reeling from a global glut and weak Chinese steel demand. A shrinking steel market in China that has pulled down Shanghai rebar futures to their weakest since their 2009 launch has weighed on prices of raw material iron ore, down by a quarter this year and on course for a third annual fall. Yet Chinese steel mills have not curbed production sharply, with more producers shipping overseas. China's crude steel output is only down 2 percent in January-August. "We still believe the market should go down but as long as there's appetite for cargo the market will be interesting," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. "In spite of losses, the mills keep producing." On the supply side, global miners continued to boost low-cost shipments. Rio Tinto, the world's No. 2 iron ore producer, said its third-quarter shipments rose 17 percent to 91.3 milllion tonnes and is on track to meet full-year guidance of 340 million tonnes. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI slid 2 percent to $53.20 a tonne on Thursday, the lowest since Aug. 26, according to The Steel Index (TSI). TSI said the spot iron ore market was "almost completely dead", citing few transactions and bearish sentiment. The spot benchmark has lost 4.1 percent so far this week, headed for its deepest such drop since the week to July 10. There was a wide gap among bids and offers on the globalORE trading platform, with a cargo of 63.5-percent grade Brazilian iron ore fines offered at $56.25 a tonne and bid at $51.50, suggesting weak buying interest. The most-traded January iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.8 percent at 372 yuan ($59) a tonne by the midday break. Rebar, which is used for construction, slipped 0.2 percent on the Shanghai Futures Exchange to 1,832 yuan per tonne. The January contract hit 1,815 yuan on Sept. 30, the lowest for a most-active contract since the bourse launched rebar futures in 2009. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0347 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN6 1832 -3.00 -0.16 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 372 -3.00 -0.80 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES NOV 49.57 -0.43 -0.86 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 53.2 -1.10 -2.03 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 53.74 -1.38 -2.50 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3543 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)