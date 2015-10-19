* China economy grew 6.9 pct in Q3, slowest since 2009 * China steel output falls 3 pct in Sept on slow demand * Spot iron ore below $53/T, lowest since July (Recasts first paragraph, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, Oct 19 Shanghai steel futures fell more than 1 percent to an all-time low on Monday after data showed China's economy grew at its slowest pace since 2009 in the third quarter, underlining demand pressure in the top consumer of the alloy. China's crude steel output fell 3 percent in September from a year ago to 66.12 million tonnes amid shrinking domestic demand that analysts say could force more production cuts. The most-traded January rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 1.2 percent lower at 1,807 yuan ($284) a tonne. Rebar, a steel product used in construction, fell as far as 1,800 yuan, the lowest for a most-active contract since the bourse launched rebar futures in 2009. On the Dalian Commodity Exchange, January iron ore closed unchanged at 370.50 yuan a tonne. "In our view, negative steel margins have no direct bearing on iron ore demand but they do reinforce the need to keep inventories at a minimum," Goldman Sachs analyst Christian Lelong said in a report. "Amid rising supply and a falling cost curve, we believe the correction in iron ore prices will resume in the short term until marginal producers are forced to exit the market." Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 1.1 percent to $52.60 a tonne on Friday, according to The Steel Index. That was the lowest for the spot benchmark since July 28, and brought its weekly loss to 5.3 percent, the steepest since early July. Iron ore prices have fallen over a quarter this year and are on track for a third annual drop amid a global glut and a slowdown in China's steel industry that have forced miners, big and small, to cut costs to survive. The world's second-largest economy grew 6.9 percent in July-September from a year ago, down from 7 percent in the second quarter. That is the weakest reading since the first quarter of 2009 and raises pressure on policymakers to cut interest rates further and roll out other support measures to avert a sharper slowdown. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0735 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN6 1807 -21.00 -1.15 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 370.5 +0.00 +0.00 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES NOV 49.64 +0.64 +1.31 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 52.6 -0.60 -1.13 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 53.74 -1.38 -2.50 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3573 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and Biju Dwarakanath)