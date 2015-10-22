* Iron ore at $51.90/T, lowest since July
* Ore inventories at China ports highest since June
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Oct 22 Iron ore fell to a near
three-month trough and looks set to sustain losses as global
miners boost output further in a bid to claim more share of
China's market at a time when steel demand in the world's top
consumer is shrinking.
Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
- the world's biggest and lowest cost iron ore
producers - all reported increased output and shipments in the
September quarter this month, shrugging off worries over a
mounting global glut.
"The low iron ore price environment is leading to an intense
market share war between key producers," investment bank ANZ
said in a note.
"This continued focus on debottlenecking and improving
efficiencies at current operations is keeping supply growth
strong and likely to keep downward pressure on prices."
Iron ore delivered to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
fell 0.4 percent to $51.90 a tonne on Wednesday, the lowest
since July 27, according to The Steel Index.
The spot benchmark has fallen for the past seven days, its
longest losing run since June-July. The steelmaking raw material
is down 27 percent this year and is on course for a third annual
decline.
Iron ore's price slump likely pushed top miner Vale back
into the red in the third quarter, based on a Reuters poll of
seven analysts, even as the Brazilian company lifted production
to a record in the past three months.
The price of iron ore stocked at China's ports has dropped
this week, reflecting lean buying interest among Chinese mills,
many of whom have been limiting inventories of the raw material.
Stockpiles of imported iron ore at China's major ports stood
at 83.2 million tonnes as of Oct. 16, the highest since June,
data tracked by consultancy SteelHome showed. SH-TOT-IRONINV
Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange fell as far as 362 yuan ($57) a tonne on
Thursday, the lowest since Sept. 29.
January rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was
little changed at 1,803 yuan a tonne by midday, after touching a
record low of 1,788 yuan on Wednesday.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0435 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN6 1803 +3.00 +0.17
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 367 -0.50 -0.14
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES NOV 49.29 +0.31 +0.63
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 51.9 -0.20 -0.38
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 52.79 -0.14 -0.26
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3485 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)