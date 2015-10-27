* Spot iron ore at 3-month low after 10-day losing run
* Dalian ore futures drop, Shanghai rebar near record low
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Oct 27 Iron ore fell towards $50 a tonne
and looked on track to stretch losses after Dalian futures
dropped further on Tuesday as Chinese steel producers curb
output in response to slow demand.
Output in China's top steel producing Hebei province fell
2.5 percent in September and stockpiles of iron ore at the
country's ports climbed to the highest since May.
"People are bearish on steel demand for the rest of this
year and production cuts will continue so that puts pressure on
iron ore prices," said Wang Li, analyst at CRU Group in Beijing.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore delivered to China's
Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.2 percent to $50.80 a
tonne on Tuesday, marking a 10th consecutive day of decline,
according to The Steel Index (TSI).
That was the lowest for the spot price since July 24 and
puts it closer to this year's trough of $44.10 reached in July,
its cheapest since TSI began compiling data in 2008.
There was further weakness in iron ore futures on Tuesday.
The most-traded January contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange closed 0.3 percent lower at 366.50 yuan
($58) a tonne after touching a four-week low of 361.50 yuan.
There has been limited buying interest for spot cargoes so
far this week, including stocks at China's ports, traders said.
Those port stocks climbed to 83.95 million tonnes on Oct. 23,
the highest since late May, according to data tracked by
consultancy SteelHome. SH-TOT-IRONINV
While shipments from top iron ore suppliers Australia and
Brazil keep rising, apparent Chinese steel consumption in the
year to September has fallen nearly 7 percent, said Goldman
Sachs analyst Christian Lelong.
"On that basis, rising exports are sustainable only as long
as Brazilian and Australian ore is displacing product at the
high-end of the cost curve," Lelong said in a note published on
Oct. 23.
"In our view, low prices must once again send the signal to
shut down surplus capacity."
The most-active January rebar on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange edged up 0.2 percent to end at 1,804 yuan a
tonne. It touched a record low of 1,781 yuan on Friday.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0708 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN6 1804 +3.00 +0.17
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 366.5 -1.00 -0.27
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES 46.40 -0.04 -0.09
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 50.8 -0.10 -0.20
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 51.03 -0.59 -1.14
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3515 Chinese yuan)
