* Shanghai rebar languishes near record low on weak demand * Spot iron ore on track for fourth monthly loss in five * Big Chinese steel producers incur losses in Jan-Sept By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, Oct 28 Dalian iron ore futures fell to a two-month low on Wednesday, pressured by weak steel prices in China that have led to hefty losses for many producers. China's largest steel producers had combined losses of 28.12 billion yuan ($4.42 billion) in the first nine months of 2015, the China Iron and Steel Association said. Apparent steel consumption in China, which produces about half of the world's steel, shrank nearly 7 percent in January-September, according to Goldman Sachs, as the world's No. 2 economy slows. Against the backdrop of weak Chinese steel demand and more supply coming into the market, risk remains to the downside for iron ore prices, said Ric Spooner, analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney. The most-active January iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.8 percent at 362 yuan a tonne by 0327 GMT, after touching a low of 360 yuan earlier, a level last seen on Aug. 27. That puts more pressure on spot prices that have fallen almost 7 percent in October, on track for a fourth monthly drop in five. Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $50.80 a tonne on Tuesday, after a 10-day losing streak, based on data from The Steel Index (TSI). That was the lowest for the spot benchmark since July 24, and within striking distance of this year's trough of $44.10, the lowest since TSI began compiling data in 2008. "There is a chance that we would need to get down below $45 and stay there for a while in order to force further production cuts," said Spooner, referring to higher cost iron ore supply. The most-traded January rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.8 percent to 1,791 yuan a tonne, having hit 1,785 earlier. The contract touched a record low of 1,781 yuan last week. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0327 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN6 1791 -15.00 -0.83 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 362 -3.00 -0.82 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES NOV 48.05 -0.45 -0.93 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 50.8 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 51.5 +0.47 +0.92 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3560 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)