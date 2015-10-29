* Iron ore demand from China seen weakening
* More steel mills to cut output
* Spot iron ore prices break below $50/T
SHANGHAI, Oct 29 Dalian iron ore futures slumped
to a three-month low on Thursday, under pressure from
expectations that Chinese steel mills will cut output further in
coming months, curbing demand.
The most-active January iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange fell to a low of 355 yuan ($55.83)
a tonne, the lowest since July 28. It was down 1.3 percent at
356.5 yuan a tonne by 0230 GMT.
"There is higher expectation that more mills will slash
production due to heavy losses, which will reduce demand for
iron ore and temporarily support steel prices," said Li Wenjing,
an analyst with Industrial Futures in Shanghai.
"But sluggish steel demand will cap gains in steel prices."
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
tumbled 2.6 percent to $49.50 a tonne on Wednesday, the lowest
since July 14.
Chinese steel mills are likely to be forced into making
deeper cuts in output over the next few months, as shrinking
demand, soaring losses and tighter credit undermine firms in the
world's biggest producer.
More state-owned steel mills including Hangzhou Iron & Steel
and Maanshan Iron & Steel are planning
to shut down some capacity by year-end.
The most-traded January rebar on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange inched up 0.3 percent to 1,797 yuan a tonne by
0230 GMT, but was still not far off the record low of 1,781 yuan
a tonne hit on Oct. 23.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0230 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN6 1797 +5.00 +0.28
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 356.5 -4.50 -1.25
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 49.5 -1.30 -2.56
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 49.95 -1.55 -3.01
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3590 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Richard
Pullin)