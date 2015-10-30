* Iron ore has dropped 10 pct in October, at lowest since
July
* Shanghai rebar falls to all-time low
* Hard-hit China steel mills offer hope for India's iron ore
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Oct 30 Iron ore, after breaching $50 a
tonne this week for the first time since July, is headed to
close the month with its worst October showing in four years as
a global glut overwhelmed a market hit by slowing Chinese steel
demand.
Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
- the world's biggest and lowest cost iron ore
producers - all reported increased output and shipments in the
September quarter this month, shrugging off worries over
mounting global supply.
"It is inevitable to see iron ore prices head lower so to
produce more is a reasonable solution to ensure their revenue,"
said Wang Li, analyst at CRU Group in Beijing, on the continued
strong output by the top miners.
Iron ore for delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI
fell 1 percent to $49 a tonne on Thursday, its lowest since July
9, according to The Steel Index (TSI).
The price of the steelmaking ingredient has fallen nearly 10
percent so far in October. That puts it on course for its
steepest October decline since 2011 when it tumbled 31 percent.
The drop in the spot benchmark to below $50 a tonne curbed
buying interest for physical cargoes, TSI said, "with further
falls in iron ore port stock prices in China further deterring
buyers."
The amount of imported iron ore stocked at China's ports
reached 83.95 million tonnes on Oct. 23, the highest since late
May, according to data tracked by consultancy SteelHome.
SH-TOT-IRONINV
Indian iron ore miners resuming exports after a three-year
hiatus face a radically altered market, but may find buyers for
low-quality ore among loss-making Chinese steel mills bent on
slashing costs.
On Friday, the most-traded January iron ore contract on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange closed up 1.5 percent at
362.50 yuan ($57) a tonne after touching a three-month low of
355 yuan on Thursday.
January rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
slipped 0.6 percent to end at 1,782 yuan a tonne, after hitting
a record low of 1,779 yuan.
China's chronic overcapacity has helped drag steel prices
even as the government tries to cut that. President Xi Jinping
said the country has reduced capacity in its steel industry by
77.8 million tonnes.
Baoshan Iron and Steel Corp, China's largest
listed steel producer, has no further plans to cut production
following the closure of its 550,000-tonne per annum Baotong
plant, a company official said on Thursday.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0715 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN6 1782 -11.00 -0.61
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 362.5 +5.50 +1.54
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 46.05 +0.86 +1.90
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 49 -0.50 -1.01
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 49.65 -0.30 -0.60
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3252 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sunil Nair)