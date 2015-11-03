* Shanghai rebar drops to fresh record low
* Spot iron ore still below $50/tonne
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Nov 3 Iron ore futures in China tumbled
more than 4 percent to the lowest since July on Tuesday, dragged
down by worries demand from the world's top consumer may ebb as
steel consumption cools.
Weaker futures, including those traded in Singapore, have
tamed buying interest for prompt iron ore cargoes and could
further pull down spot prices, already trading near this year's
trough below $50 a tonne.
As winter approaches, more Chinese mills are likely to curb
steel production, said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
"Construction activity in the northern part of China is
going to drop dramatically in cold weather and that would reduce
demand for iron ore," he said.
The most-active January iron ore on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange fell as much as 4.4 percent to 345 yuan
($54) a tonne, a level last seen on July 16. It closed down 3.3
percent at 349 yuan.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded rebar
touched a new all-time low of 1,773 yuan a tonne and
ended down 0.5 percent at 1,779 yuan.
China's steel demand fell 5.8 percent in the first nine
months of 2015, in step with the slowdown in the world's No. 2
economy.
Lean demand for the steelmaking raw material caused iron ore
stocks at China's ports to swell to the highest since end-May
last week, reaching 84.75 million tonnes, according to industry
consultancy SteelHome. SH-TOT-IRONINV
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery
to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.8 percent to
$49.10 a tonne on Monday, according to the Steel Index (TSI).
The spot price touched a 16-week low of $49 last week,
closing October with a monthly loss of 9 percent amid a global
glut.
Adding to the glut are iron ore cargoes from India which is
resuming exports after a three-year hiatus, while some Chinese
mills that are aiming to cut costs in a gloomy market are keen
to buy.
Some mills are looking at Indian iron ore fines with iron
content of less than 60 percent and hoping they can buy them
cheaper than Australian material, said the Shanghai trader.
"Some are thinking $2 (per tonne discount), although the
worst I've heard is they need at least $4-$5 for them to
consider," he said.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0703 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN6 1779 -9.00 -0.50
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 349 -12.00 -3.32
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 44.45 -0.98 -2.16
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 49.1 -0.40 -0.81
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 49.5 -0.33 -0.66
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3375 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Sunil Nair)