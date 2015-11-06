* Further downside risk as miners defend market share - ANZ * Dalian iron ore hits lowest since July (Updates futures prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, Nov 6 Iron ore fell to a fresh four-month low, and within striking distance of its weakest level in at least seven years, amid waning steel demand in top consumer China. The steelmaking commodity, down by a third this year, is also on track to stretch its losing streak to a fourth consecutive week. "The pressure on the market is clearly still playing out and we haven't seen any supply response so far," said Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ Bank. "In fact we've seen the opposite, with big producers really aggressively protecting market share. And with Chinese steel markets continuing to weaken, it raises the risk of further downside in iron ore prices." Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI slid 1.2 percent to $47.70 a tonne on Thursday, according to The Steel Index (TSI). It has lost nearly 4 percent so far this week. It was the lowest for the spot benchmark since July 8 when it touched $44.10, its weakest on record since TSI began compiling data in 2008. Based on annual pricing that preceded the current spot-based system, it was the lowest since 2005, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs. Weaker futures on Friday could offer more downward pressure on spot pricing. The January iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed down 0.6 percent at 347.50 yuan ($55) a tonne, after touching 342.50 yuan earlier, its lowest since July 9. Hynes said ANZ sees iron ore at $48 a tonne by year-end and "remaining in the low $50s in 2016 and not really recovering much above that until 2018." Key to the weakness in iron ore is the Chinese steel market, with demand continuing to shrink this year due to slower economic growth. Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended 0.8 percent higher at 1,794 yuan a tonne, after touching a record low of 1,768 yuan on Thursday. A Reuters poll released in September showed iron ore will be trapped around $50 a tonne over the next two years, about a quarter of the highs the bulk commodity scaled during the mining boom. Top iron ore miner Vale SA expects its flagship S11D iron ore project to be completed on time and as much as $2.6 billion below budget, reflecting the sharp depreciation in the Brazilian currency real. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0704 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY6 1794 +15.00 +0.84 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 347.5 -2.00 -0.57 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 44.69 +0.36 +0.81 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 47.7 -0.60 -1.24 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 48.71 -0.47 -0.96 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3519 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sunil Nair)