By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Nov 9 Iron ore futures in China rose on
Monday as a recovery in steel prices helped the raw material
rebound from four-month lows, while Citigroup said the
suspension of shipments from a mine in Brazil after a flooding
disaster may also be bullish for prices.
BHP Billiton Ltd said it was reviewing its
fiscal 2016 iron ore production guidance of 247 million tonnes
after a dam ruptured at the Samarco Mineração S.A. mine, killing
at least two people and with 28 still missing.
While Samarco accounted for only 1.8 percent of global iron
ore exports last year, it represents around a fifth of global
exports of iron ore pellets, Citigroup said in a report.
"The loss of such volumes at the same time that Hebei and
much of northern China received the first snow of the season
suggests a bullish outlook for pellet and lump premiums," the
bank said in a report. Samarco produced 25.1 million tonnes in
2014, of which 24.1 million tonnes was pellets, Citigroup said.
Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange rose 0.6 percent to 347.50 yuan ($55) a tonne
by 0343 GMT.
The most-traded May rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
climbed 0.8 percent to 1,802 yuan per tonne after
falling to a record low of 1,768 yuan last week.
Key to the recent weakness in iron ore prices was shrinking
steel demand in top market China.
China imported 75.52 million tonnes of iron ore in October,
down 12.3 percent from the previous month, government data
showed, with National Day holiday disruptions compounded by a
slowdown in the domestic steel industry.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.6 percent to $47.40 a tonne on Friday,
according to the Steel Index, the lowest since July 8.
Citigroup said it does not see a "high probability of
significant further declines by year-end" adding that the annual
loss of 25-30 million tonnes of supply from Samarco "reinforces
this."
But the disruption in shipments of iron ore pellets - higher
grade material that is ideal for feeding blast furnaces in steel
mills - from the Samarco mine may have little impact on Chinese
supply, said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
"Cost for pellets is relatively higher than (iron ore) fines
and mills tend to use these to increase their production rate.
But given the poor steel market, they are more focused on
costs," he said.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0343 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1802 +15.00 +0.84
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 347.5 +2.00 +0.58
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 44.89 +0.22 +0.49
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 47.4 -0.30 -0.63
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 48.21 -0.50 -1.03
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3578 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)