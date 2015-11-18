* Dalian iron ore falls to weakest since July
* Shanghai rebar hits fresh record low
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Nov 18 Spot iron ore is on track to
extend losses, approaching a seven-year low on prolonged worries
over declining steel demand in China that has pushed ferrous
futures deeper into the red.
Falling steel demand has prompted many loss-making Chinese
producers to either cut output or shut capacity. Another mill
located in China's top steel producing Hebei province may have
shut, market sources say.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI tumbled 3.2 percent to $45.80 a tonne on Tuesday,
according to the Steel Index (TSI).
That was the lowest for the spot benchmark since July 8 when
it touched $44.10, the weakest level since TSI began compiling
data since late 2008.
"Prices remain under pressure with restocking delayed by
Chinese buyers," ANZ Bank said in a note.
Weaker iron ore futures in China point to further declines
in spot prices. The most-traded January iron ore on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange fell to as much as 334.50 yuan
($52) a tonne, its lowest since July 9. It was down 2.3 percent
at 335.50 yuan by midday.
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which
tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities such as
iron ore, fell to its weakest since an all-time low plumbed in
February.
"Historically, we have seen a pick-up in freight rates from
early November, but this year looks different," ANZ said.
Chinese construction activity is expected to slow during the
seasonally weak winter period, curbing steel demand that has
already dropped nearly 6 percent in the first 10 months of this
year and likely to push prices of construction steel products
such as rebar even lower.
The May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
touched a record low of 1,733 yuan a tonne and was last
down 1 percent at 1,735 yuan.
There was little cheer from data showing that home prices in
China rose for first time in over a year in October on an annual
basis. In fact, in a sign of continued weakness in the housing
market, month-on-month price gains were recorded in only 27 of
the 70 cities tracked by China's statistics bureau, down from 39
in September.
"Looking ahead, more promotion towards year-end to boost
cash flows may exert downward pressure on home prices on a
month-on-month basis," Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau
said.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0340 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1735 -17.00 -0.97
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 335.5 -8.00 -2.33
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 42.96 -0.27 -0.62
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 45.8 -1.50 -3.17
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 45.58 -2.16 -4.52
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3825 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)