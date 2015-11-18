* Dalian iron ore falls to weakest since July * Shanghai rebar hits fresh record low (Updates futures prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, Nov 18 Spot iron ore is on track to extend losses, approaching a seven-year low on prolonged worries over declining steel demand in China that has pushed ferrous futures deeper into the red. Falling steel demand has prompted many loss-making Chinese producers to either cut output or shut capacity. Another mill located in China's top steel producing Hebei province may have shut, market sources say. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI tumbled 3.2 percent to $45.80 a tonne on Tuesday, according to the Steel Index (TSI). That was the lowest for the spot benchmark since July 8 when it touched $44.10, the weakest level since TSI began compiling data since late 2008. "Prices remain under pressure with restocking delayed by Chinese buyers," ANZ Bank said in a note. Weaker iron ore futures in China point to further declines in spot prices. The most-traded January iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell to as much as 333 yuan ($52) a tonne, its lowest since July 9. It closed down 1.8 percent at 337.50 yuan. The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities such as iron ore, fell to its weakest since an all-time low plumbed in February. "Historically, we have seen a pick-up in freight rates from early November, but this year looks different," ANZ said. Chinese construction activity is expected to slow during the seasonally weak winter period, curbing steel demand that has already dropped nearly 6 percent in the first 10 months of this year and likely to push prices of construction steel products such as rebar even lower. The May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a record low of 1,731 yuan a tonne and ended down nearly 1 percent at 1,736 yuan. There was little cheer from data showing that home prices in China rose for first time in over a year in October on an annual basis. In fact, in a sign of continued weakness in the housing market, month-on-month price gains were recorded in only 27 of the 70 cities tracked by China's statistics bureau, down from 39 in September. "Looking ahead, more promotion towards year-end to boost cash flows may exert downward pressure on home prices on a month-on-month basis," Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau said. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0851 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR MAY6 1736 -16.00 -0.91 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 337.5 -6.00 -1.75 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JAN 42.87 -0.36 -0.83 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 45.8 -1.50 -3.17 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 45.58 -2.16 -4.52 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3834 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)