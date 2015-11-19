* Shanghai rebar hits record low
* Australia's Northern Iron Norway unit files for bankruptcy
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Ruby Lian
MANILA/SHANGHAI, Nov 19 Iron ore futures in
China sank to their cheapest since July on Thursday as Shanghai
steel prices plumbed a record low amid mounting fears over
wilting demand.
Other China-traded commodities from base metals to rubber
were also sold off, reflecting an increasing bearish stance
among investors worried over a slowing economy.
Deepening losses in ferrous futures could drag spot iron ore
to a new low since at least 2008 below $45 a tonne, widening
losses for the glut-hit commodity, already down nearly 36
percent this year.
"It's difficult to sell now," said an iron ore trader in
Shanghai.
"We see spot prices going lower and transactions were made
at unexpectedly low prices, prompting investors to take more
short bets on iron ore futures."
Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange closed 1.8 percent weaker at 331 yuan ($52) a
tonne, after hitting a bottom of 326.50 yuan for the day, its
lowest since July 9.
Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore for shipment to China's
Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI held steady at $45.80 a tonne on
Wednesday, according to The Steel Index (TSI).
That was its lowest level since July 8 when it touched
$44.10, the weakest on TSI's records since it began compiling
data in late 2008.
Amid tumbling prices, the Norwegian mining subsidiary of
Australia's Northern Iron Ltd filed for bankruptcy as
its $100 million debt has become unsustainable.
A sustained slide in China's steel prices has reduced
appetite for iron ore, the raw material, bloating stocks of ore
at the country's ports to the highest since May.
Chinese steel demand shrank around 6 percent in
January-October, according to the China Iron and Steel
Association, reflecting slower industrial activity as the
world's No. 2 economy heads for its weakest growth in 25 years.
The price of rebar, a construction steel product, has been
hitting a series of record lows in Shanghai in recent months
amid tepid demand that traders say has led to inflated stocks of
steel products in China, forcing more production cutbacks and
even closures.
The most-traded May rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
closed down 2 percent at 1,705 yuan a tonne after
falling as far as 1,692 yuan. It was the lowest for a
most-active contract since the bourse launched rebar futures in
2009.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0723 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1705 -35.00 -2.01
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 331 -6.00 -1.78
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 43 -0.68 -1.56
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 45.8 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 46.35 +0.77 +1.69
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3781 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila and Ruby Lian in
Shanghai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)