* Tighter credit forcing mills to cut ore inventory - CBA
* Modest gains in Dalian iron ore
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Nov 23 Shanghai steel futures fell to an
all-time low on Monday amid tighter credit and poor demand for
the building material, which is forcing many producers to reduce
their inventory of raw material iron ore.
Low profitability has cut the utilisation rate among Chinese
steel mills and that will "worsen oversupply of iron ore," said
Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.
In Tangshan in China's top steel producing Hebei province,
utilisation rate stood at 81 percent, the lowest since 2009, she
said.
Rebar for May delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
fell as far as 1,662 yuan a tonne, the lowest for a
most-active contract since the bourse launched rebar futures in
2009.
It was down 1.7 percent at 1,673 yuan by 0217 GMT.
Stocks of iron ore at China's ports stood at 86.1 million
tonnes on Friday, down 450,000 tonnes from the previous week
when it reached its highest since May, according to data tracked
by industry consultancy SteelHome. SH-TOT-IRONINV
Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said
"tighter credit is also forcing many steel mills to adjust to
lower inventory levels."
As China's steel output drops, it could "potentially dampen
any significant restocking cycle," Dhar said in a note.
China's steel production dropped 2.2 percent in
January-October as consumption shrank nearly 6 percent during
the period due to a slowing economy.
Spot iron ore lost more than 5 percent last week, its
steepest such decline in five weeks, as the raw material came
close to its weakest level since July amid a global glut and
faltering Chinese demand.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI slipped 0.2 percent to $45 a tonne, according to
The Steel Index (TSI). It was less than a dollar above July's
$44.10, the lowest ever since TSI began assessing prices in
2008.
Slower coal and iron ore demand from China have battered the
dry bulk shipping sector whose slump is set to extend well into
next year.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0217 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR MAY6 1673 -29.00 -1.70
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 336 +2.50 +0.75
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 43.5 +0.06 +0.14
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 45 -0.10 -0.22
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 44.91 -0.53 -1.17
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3865 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)